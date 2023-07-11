All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It can be confusing to figure out the best deals on Amazon Prime Day. There are so many to shop, which one’s are really worth it? We say the big ticket items are some of your best bets. You’ll save the most money on devices like NuFace with a luxe price tag. This year, the NuFace deals are really good, like up to 35 percent off best selling devices and bundles with the brand’s skincare.

You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this major sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get access to Amazon Prime Video, free shipping, and access to Prime Music. And free two-day shipping! If you’re not ready to grab the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals to come, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day and all the other benefits. Score.

NuFace Facial Toning Devices really work but only if you use them. Yes, that sounds obvious but it’s the kind of product you have to stay consistent with. The FDA-cleared device targets three different depths of skin and muscle, tightening, and giving you a toned, contoured appearance over time. There are a few options to choose from, depending on if you want a “smart” device or one perfect for travel.

Image: NuFace.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

You get the Mini+ Facial Toning Device in Dusty Rose, plus Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, and Clean Sweep Applicator Brush.

Image: NuFace.

NuFACE Trinity Complete – Facial Toning Device

Go big with the most advanced microcurrent facial toning device, The Trinity . You get the Lip & Eye attachment and LED wrinkle reducer, plus Hydrating Aqua Gel activator. You save a whopping $157.50!

Image: NuFace.

NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set

This value set gets you The Trinity plus Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer and Dual Wand Attachment, all for $135 off.

