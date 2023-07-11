Amazon Shoppers Say This Under $20 Vitamin C Serum Fades Dark Spots With ‘Just One Application’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vitamin C is having quite the moment on TikTok this summer. But trust us when we say that it’s not all just hype and spon con. Vitamin C (aka ascorbic acid) is a powerhouse antioxidant that works to brighten skin, fade dark spots, and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Unfortunately, vitamin C as a topical active ingredient can be pretty difficult to stabilize, making skincare products formulated with it a tad pricier. However, thanks to Amazon’s iconic Prime Day (happening now through July 12), we’ve found MAJOR savings on a serum that over 16,000 shoppers rave over.

Meet InstaNatural’s Vitamin C Face Serum — an affordable yet-oh-so-effective skincare routine must-have. This Vitamin C Serum contains environmental-aggressor-fighting, skin-barrier-strengthening Ferulic Acid, as well as plant stem cells that fight discoloration. Plus, InstaNatural’s serum contains hyaluronic acid and sea buckthorn oil which provide an instant dose of hydration while boosting the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Better yet? This serum will only set you back $16, clipping Amazon’s 25 percent off coupon.

The reviews speak for themselves, with shoppers writing that they “can’t even believe the difference it does from just one application” and other’s saying their skin is “noticeably softer [and] smoother” after long-term use.

“I have combination skin and hyperpigmentation from acne, and already I am seeing a difference in my dark spots,” one shopper writes, “My skin is brighter, more even-toned, and glowing. Even the texture of my skin has improved.”

Consider us influenced! Remember, all you have to do to save big on vitamin C is log in to Amazon (and sign up for a Prime membership if you haven’t already), clip to coupon, add to cart, and enter your deets. Upgrading your skincare routine has truly never been easier (or cheaper!).