Amazon Has My 7 Holy Grail Retinol Products on Deep Discount For Prime Day

If I were told I could only bring one skincare product to a deserted island, I would choose retinol, hands down. Thanks to this Vitamin A derivative, my complexion woes of fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and texture have faded into the background. So imagine my dread when I realized that my vanity was fresh out of retinol products. Yep. I totally freaked out at the thought of skipping my favorite skincare routine step. But luckily, Amazon has my back this Prime Day, as they’ve rolled out tons of deals on serums, creams, and oils packed with retinol.

Below, I’ve selected the best sales on retinol that you can shop for right now though July 12 on Amazon, including massive markdowns on popular brands like Neutrogena, RoC, Paula’s Choice, and more. To access these jaw-dropping markdowns, all you have to do is sign up for a Prime membership (if you haven’t already done so). Btw, opting in now means you get faster (and free) shipping, exclusive deals, and more all year round. You’ll never have to wait to save again.

Neutrogena

When both Jennifer Gardner AND Kerry Washington name drop a product, you know it’s got to be good. That’s the case with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer . Created to target the look of deep wrinkles and stubborn dark spots, this formula is packed with not only retinol, but hydrating hyaluronic acid, meaning you’ll get great results without the dryness that can come when adding a retinoid to your routine.

Elizabeth Arden

These encapsulated retinol capsules have been name-dropped as a skincare hero for many years by beauty editors and celebrities alike. The product’s unique design helps keep light and air from degrading the formula, and therefore lessening the retinol’s potency. As a plus, added soothing cermadies work to counterract the drying effects retinol can have all while helping maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

RoC

By now, everyone has heard me lament just how dark and my puffy my under eye area is. So, when I started seeing fine lines pop up in addition to those concerns, I reached for RoC’s Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream immediately. According to the brand, the dermatologist-tested cream has been clinically proven to visibly brighten and plump tired eyes within four weeks of use. And as a reviewer, I can totally back up those claims. What’s more, it’s great for those with sensitive skin, since it’s non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

Paula’s Choice

Here, retinol is combined with liquorice extract, which is great for brightening dark spots and acne scarring, and oat, which soothes inflammation. Vitamin C rounds out the formula, promoting collagen production and fights harmful free radicals (aka toxins) that come in contact with your skin like air pollution.

Sol de Janeiro

I’ll say it louder for the people in the back — retinol is not just for your face! This fruity-floral scented cream boost skin’s elasticity, visibly plumps, and deeply nourishes your body with vegan collagen and Cacay Oil, a gentle retinol alternative. I swear by this body cream for smoother skin — and you will too.

COSRX

The minds behind the TikTok viral Snail Mucin Cream have loads of fantastic skincare goodies, including this retinol oil. The formula is supercharged with hydrating squalane and vitamin E to give that sought after healthy glow and improve the skin’s barrier.

Versed

Every fall, I develop keratosis pilaris. So this year, I’m entering the new season fully stocked on my favorite texture-evening, retinol body lotion from Versed . The sheer, non-greasy feel of the lotion is *chef’s kiss,* and can’t get enough of how nourished my skin feels thanks to the cocoa butter and squalane-rich formula

