Amazon’s Top Trending Beauty Products Are Up to 40% Off for Prime Day—Shop Sunday Riley, Dyson, OPI & More

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day and we’re a bit too amped to get online to shop anything and everything we see for a discount online. Some of these items are practically never on sale, so we’re saying yes to just about everything that’s offering a steep, steep discount. The most prevalent type of product in my shopping cart I’ve been waiting on checking out with thus far? It’s got everything to do with beauty.

From this hydrating, luxurious Snail Mucin Cream that’s only $10 to all of Dermelect’s top sellers on super sale, we can’t help but wait for this time of year because of it all of the brands that offer incredible deals that save us and our wallets a ton of money.

Our favorite part of Prime Day is that the discounts aren’t just limited to beauty — you can shop all of these products and more (we’re talking home goods, fashion, fitness, etc.) on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Just make sure you’re signed up to be a Prime member.

Trying to achieve that barely-there lip look that’s still full of color and shine? Meet Peripera’s new Water Bare Tint . For 40% off on Prime Day, you can get a lip stain that gives you long-lasting, non-sticky but subtle color. Bonus points for how well it moisturizes too.

We’ve never seen a discount this deep for Dyson’s ever-popular Hair Dryer — it’s a whopping 23% off! The Dyson Supersonic is made for drying hair quickly and precision styling, all while protecting the hair from heat damage. This deal includes the five styling attachments as well, so you can mold your drying style to your hair type.

So you’ve probably seen this headband all over your TikTok page — preventing headaches and maintaining your hairstyle due to its unique square shape. Well, it’s 20% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day — the perfect time to grab the durable hair tool to keep cool during the summer.

Talk about the deal of the century — an entire 80-piece lash extension kit, with a bond and seal and an applicator tool for just $11? You’ll have enough wear for half a year if we’re calculating correctly. Did we mention that you can wear each lash up to three times?

If you are tired of shaving, waxing, and everything in-between, this Crystal Hair Eraser might be the way to go. The painless and easy to use tool is 20% off for Prime Day. Rub against the skin to exfoliate skin while removing hair quickly and effortlessly.

A longwear gel eyeliner that’s waterproof and under $4? We’ll take it. Essence’s Stay & Play Gel Liner ’s got everything we’re looking for — intense color payoff, no smudging or fading, and the versatility to create everything from a smokey eye to a sharp wing.

8) Laarex Dark Spot Remover Cream for Face and Body ($15.99)

With close to a near-perfect rating on Amazon, reviewers of this now 20% off dark spot corrector cream say that “within a couple of days, I could see a difference.” Working wonders on all skin types and tones, the cream has a powerhouse of nourishing ingredients that work to soothe while the potent 25% multi-intense active bleaching concentrate removes dark spots and sun damage.

The power of mushrooms is quite literally on everyone’s mind and now, their faces too. We’ve been loving Shroom Skincare’s Mycellium Glow Vitamin C Face Serum lately, and now the brand is offering 30% off for Prime Day. What the powerful ingredient (in this serum, a blend of four mushroom extracts: Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, and Maitake) can do is powerfully hydrate, rejuvenate, and reduce redness. In addition to this, a blend of jojoba oil and Vitamin C work to brighten and improve overall tone and texture.

This jumbo-sized shampoo and conditioner set from Matrix is one of our favorite beauty buys from Amazon’s Prime Day. At 34% off, you can achieve sleek, shiny hair thanks to 33.8 fluid ounces of smoothing and humidity-fighting technology.

Equal parts skincare and aromatherapy, Tammy Fender’s Luminous Morning Creme is on discount for Prime Day — one of our favorite luxury items is on sale. This lightweight, daily moisturizer helps protect the skin while clarifying and bringing the glow. It also smells insanely good, with mood-enhancing sweet orange and neroli coming together to deliver a smidge of happiness to your morning routine.

Skincare isn’t just limited to your face, you know — that’s why we’re taking advantage of Sol de Janiero’s rare 20% discount on their bestseller Bum Bum Cream . With a blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Açaí Oil, Coconut Oil, and Guaraná, the cream works to smooth and tightens the skin’s texture, while providing deep hydration sans any stickiness.

13) Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($30.10)

Looking for a targeted skincare treatment that plumps skin and reduces lines, wrinkles, and texture? Look no further than Sunday Riley’s beloved Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment that’s 30% off for Prime Day. The brand seldom offers discounts, so run, don’t walk to this ever-popular product that utilizes arnica, lactic acid, lemongrass, and licorice to improve skin radiance, brighten dark spots, and so much more.

14) ORPHEUS All-In-One Plant Stem Cell Face Serum ($99)

This botanical stem cell face serum is powerful in more than one way. Utilizing the deeply penetrating Orpheus Flower Cell Peptide Complex , this natural powerhouse works to replenish the skin, repair wrinkles, hydrate deeply, while it smoothes and brightens. Did we mention it’s 30% off?

If you’re on the hunt for a body balm that deeply hydrates while delivering muscle tension relief and relaxation, you’re in for a treat. Barker Wellness’s Muscle Therapy Balm (normally $65) is on sale for $40, a close to 40% discount. A blend of Menthol, Vitamin E, Sweet Almond, and Rosemary come together to provide healing moisture that strengthens the skin barrier. It’s the perfect post-gym treatment.

With the world in preparation for the new Barbie movie, it’s no surprise that we’re stopping everything we’re doing to hop on the pink trend — including wearing this baby pink OPI nail polish to watch it in theaters. The chip-resistant, quick-drying formula wears for up to seven days — it’s the perfect shade to pair for a day at the cinema.