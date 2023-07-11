The Celeb-Loved Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Fades Fine Lines & Dark Circles — & It’s 51% Off RN

The best thing about the skincare industry absolutely blowing up over the past decade or so is the fact that now, we all have access to the secrets that only celebs were used to. That means, we can pick up Kate Hudson’s favorite collagen cream and — thanks to Target’s summer site-wide savings — you won’t have to pay a Kate Hudson price for it. That’s right, I’m talking about the Elemis Pro-collagen Marine Cream and right now it’s discounted for a whopping 51 percent off.

This cream is so good, shoppers call it a “godsend.” According to one reviewer, “The Pro-Collagen Marine cream has been a godsend for my skin which is prone to blemishes and now fine lines. The creamy but light texture blends in very well and leaves the skin moisturized for the day. Not to forget the lovely fresh but subtle fragrance.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

The secret to this cream’s success is the stand-out key ingredients. First, it contains mimosa, which acts as an anti-inflammatory, toner, and astringent. It also naturally infuses the product with a subtle scent. Next, it contains rose, which also contributes to the fragrance and overall helps to calm the skin. Finally, the ingredient that gives this cream its namesake, padina pavonica, which is a marine plant that’s actually a brown algae. It’s found on the Mediterranean coast that is known for its hydrating properties.

Typically just 1 ounce of this cream retails for $138, so this is a serious deal that you shouldn’t sleep on. You don’t have to enter any kind of special code either; the sale is automatically applied to checkout.

Another reviewer calls it, “the best moisturizer I’ve used,” adding that “it feels so luxurious on the skin and leaves your skin feeling so soft, hydrated and nourished. I would definitely recommend!”

Whether you’re trying this moisturizer out for the first time or looking to replenish your existing stash, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this cream on the market in a while, so make sure to pick up a few.