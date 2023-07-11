Snail Mucin Creams are Trending on TikTok—Snag This $10 Prime Day Deal That Transformed Shoppers’ Skin

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t been served up a snail mucin video on your FYP on TikTok, allow us to introduce the trending skincare ingredient. Snail mucin has actually been around for quite some time, though it’s only recently landed in the spotlight for the variety of benefits it can bring all skin types. Yes, you’re essentially slathering your skin in snail slime, but we promise it’s cruelty-free and way less messy than you’re envisioning. Plus, the results are far too pretty to pass up.

CORSX is one of the most talked about K-Beauty/snail mucin brands out there, and is even adored by celebs like Em-Rata. The brand’s Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream is definitely a popular offering; the number one seller in moisturizers right now, it boasts over 15,000 five-star ratings from reviewers on Amazon. Bonus: It’s currently down to $10 as a limited-time Prime Day deal, so run, don’t walk, to add one to your cart before the price goes back up at any moment.

The cream is infused with 92 percent snail mucin , and feels lightweight, almost-gel-like once applied. It strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier to encourage a plumper, firmer, more hydrated complexion. The formula also soothes stressed-out skin, especially after breakouts or rosacea flare-ups.

According to Everyday Health, snail mucin brings a surplus of beneficial properties to the skin, not limited to fighting premature aging, would healing and protecting against the effects of sun damage. You can apply the ingredient through a variety of ways, including creams, toners and serums (all of which CORSX carries on sale right now).

Since the insight of folks who have given a product a proper testing is always useful, here are some shopper reviews that prove snail mucin is no joke in the skincare world.

“This mucin cream has completely changed my skin,” shared one. “My skin is softer and more hydrated, and I break out less frequently than I did before using it. I will never not have snail mucin as part of my skin care routine!”

“If you’re like me and have oily/combo skin that is also sensitive and prone to acne, this is an excellent product worth its price,” said a second reviewer. “Very little goes a long way since the slimy texture glides right over the skin. It does not leave any sticky residue, on the contrary, it is absorbed into the skin very quickly. It also keeps the skin moisturized but does not trap oil, and in fact, I find my skin to be less oily after a few days of using it!”

Hop on the snail mucin train and snag the Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream while it’s 59 percent off during Prime Day.

