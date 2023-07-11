Dermelect’s Treatments Are Super Discounted For Prime Day—Shop the Serum That Changed One Person’s Skin ‘After the First Use’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Stop what you’re doing—Amazon’s Prime Day sale is finally here. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get some much needed retail therapy in, now’s the time to go wild. Prime Day is the best opportunity to stock up on beauty essentials, pricier electronics, household cleaning supplies, you name it. You’re unlikely to see this many steep discounts until Black Friday, so don’t miss this chance to pad your virtual shopping cart.

There’s plenty that we’re eyeing during this year’s sale, including Blake Lively’s delish beverages that will complete any summer soiree or this Jennifer Aniston-approved collagen mixer for encouraging hair growth. But when it comes to skincare, one of our first stops is easily Dermelect.

In case you haven’t heard, Dermelect’s offerings are wildly popular for their acutely targeted benefits and fast-acting results; anything from its lip line repairing treatment to its lifting neck cream has earned the hearts of shoppers everywhere. Best of all, you can score any number of Dermelect’s top-sellers for less during Prime Day.

By far one of the most intriguing products the brand carries (we haven’t seen anything like it), the Smooth Upper Lip Professional treats lip lines, upper lip lines and discoloration around the mouth while helping to prevent lipstick bleeding.

“I wish I would have taken a before picture. I read all the reviews and really didn’t think it would do much but decided to give it a try. I cannot believe the difference,” wrote one reviewer.

Dermelect.

If you’re feeling worried about sagging across the neck area, scoop up this firming and lifting treatment specifically formulated for the delicate skin. Its mix of age-defying ingredients “tone the appearance of sagging facial contours around sensitive areas of the neck and jawline.”

“Light feel, extremely smoothing and, yes, tightening. Cruelty free–I will keep purchasing,” raved one customer.

Dermelect.

This peptide-infused nail restoring polish strengths brittle, weak nails and conceals existing damage from view.

“I was skeptical at first but after a few weeks my nails are less brittle and look healthier. I still have to keep them fairly short but they still look good with a couple coats of this polish,” said one fan.

Dermelect

This do-it-all serum will take the place of several different bottles you probably keep on hand. Meant to perfect your skin while you sleep, the serum contains a mix of exfoliants that treat congestion, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture and much, much more.

As one shopper who claimed it “changed their skin after one use” shared, “I know the title sounds a bit over blown, but it absolutely the truth. I use it every other night instead of my tretinoin; the next morning, my skin texture was much smoother and pores almost invisible. After a couple of months now, the results only get better. This is one skincare product I do not ever want to be without.”