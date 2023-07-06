All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s pretty wild when you think about how much time and effort is put into the creation of skincare products—brands invest years into perfecting their formulas. I mean, I’m blown away to learn No7 Beauty’s most recent collection launch took 15 years to create—I was quite literally 12 years old when development began. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a shocker that the brand’s new products allegedly bring some serious thunder.

The Future Renew Collection consists of three never-before-seen age-defying products—an eye serum, a facial serum and a face cream—that all contain patented peptide technology capable of reversing skin damage in just four weeks. All three formulas were tested through consumer studies, in which users reported “a reversal in appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone & texture, dryness, firmness” within an 8 week window.

While the latter two products definitely deserve their own call outs, I’m first and foremost intrigued by the eye serum. From the first application, the skin around your eyes should look rejuvenated and radiant, with even more noticeable results supposedly appearing after one week. Per the brand, users should witness firmer skin, reduced puffiness and a more even skin tone.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E, rice proteins and niacinamide make up the bulk of the formula, so your skin will be revived from the deep depths of dullness, surged with intense hydration and be majorly protected from environmental aggressors such as pollution and sun damage. The eye serum can be applied morning and night, especially since it was crafted to sit well underneath makeup, so you’ll see absolutely no pilling, sliding, etc throughout the day. Plus, any sensitive skin folks can use it without caution; the eye serum is dermatologist-approved.

