This Evan Mock-Approved Beauty Brand Simplified My Skincare & Makeup Routine

As a beauty writer, I’ve tested hundreds of products, from old-school favorites with cult followings to brand-new serums, moisturizers, cleansers, at-home peels, and cool devices. I never give my stamp of approval to anything I’m not obsessed with, especially since I have sensitive skin and easily break out. My approach to beauty? Less is more. I prefer fewer ingredients, light formulas, and fragrance-free products. Enter Good Weird, a relatively new skincare and makeup brand that quickly became a staple in my 2023 summer beauty routine.

Marketed towards people of all skin types, regardless of gender expression, Good Weird’s selection of products are designed to help people achieve a healthy, glowing complexion without the need for tools like beauty brushes or blenders.

The Back From Vacay Bronzer is a lightly-tinted, sheer gel-creme that offers a natural shine with its unique blend of oils and extracts. Glycerin and cocoa seed extract work together to hydrate, while sunflower extract helps protect against environmental damage. The Balmy Weather Moisture Stick contains shea butter as well as squalane and myristyl lactate, which reduces inflammation while minimizing wrinkles and pores. Lastly, the Cold Brew Undereye serum was created to smooth fine lines by brightening the skin with caffeine, niacinamide, diamond powder, and sorghum bicolor stalk juice, which together help promote collagen production.

Not gonna lie: I was a bit confused when I first applied the bronzer and moisture stick, which sits like a balmy highlighter. Were the products designed to be skincare? Makeup? Both? I quickly learned these hybrid products do both and are easily buildable, hence why I often switch it up between all three products, just as I previously have with serums and moisturizers.

As the story goes, co-founders Stephan Yaseen and Jon Wormser created Good Weird when they identified a missing link in the beauty market. After breaking out, Yaseen sought out a solution but didn’t come across products that reflected him or felt organic to his experience. Together, he and Wormser worked to create a selection of products for everyone.

Whether you’re a seasoned beauty buyer or just starting to dip your toes into the world of beauty, Good Weird has products that are simple to use and can easily fit into any routine. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock is on board as creative director. How’s that for cool factor?

IMO: Good Weird should without a doubt be a beauty brand to consider adding to your cart. The gentle formula of all three products makes the application process so easy. And people (like me!) who don’t have a handle on how to do full glam without a minutes-long YouTube tutorial will love it in particular. After all, who has time to sit in front of the mirror and spend hours following a complicated skincare and makeup routine before walking out the door? I’m hooked.