One of the first things you notice about Kerry Washington is her flawless complexion. Her skin always looks perfectly smoothe, with an inner-glow type of radiance. And at 46, she seems to have become a pro at reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So how does the talented actress, director, and parent do it? She uses Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .3% Night Cream — which is over 50 percent off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day.

The former Scandal star made it clear that she’s not one to gatekeep back in April, when she sat down with Oprah Daily to reveal all of her beauty secrets. First and foremost, Kerry is all about preventing signs of aging before they develop. “I was raised to wear sunscreen, but it was something we put on at the pool or beach,” she said, “Since working with Neutrogena for the past decade, I’ve come to understand how important it is to apply it daily. It’s become a real priority for me, both in terms of minimizing sun damage and signs of aging like wrinkles and dark spots but also preventing skin cancer.”

Neutrogena

Kerry’s nightime beauty ritual is when the real magic (aka reducing the appearance of fine lines and texture) happens. She starts by cleaning her face with wipes and a cleanser, taking off makeup, oil, and dirt from the day. Then, she uses Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .3% Night Cream , which is packed with the retexturizing, dark spot-fading hero ingredient, retinol. Kerry says that it’s been a “game changer” in her skincare routine, adding, “It’s so good, not just for fine lines and wrinkles but for hyperpigmentation. And [this retinol night cream ] is nourishing; it really feels like I’m doing something to nurture and heal.”

Amazon shoppers agree that the night cream deserves a spot in your skincare regimen and on your vanity. “I’ve been using it for about 3 weeks now and I truly have noticed a difference in my fine lines, especially around my laugh lines and my forehead,” writes one reviewer, “It’s awesome! I’m thrilled with the results so far.

“I’m 45 and have started seeing fine lines and crepe-y looking skin on my upper eyelids, as well as a bit deeper smile lines and puffiness in my under eye area,” another reviewer said, “I started using this product about 6 weeks ago. My under eye area is SO smooth now! The patch of wrinkles at each outer corner is nearly diminished! It’s truly incredible!”

So, if you’re looking for fine lines and wrinkles to be a thing of the past, try Kerry’s favorite night cream to see its powerful benefits for yourself.