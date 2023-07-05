The Best Face Masks at Target According to TikTok Start at Just $3, So Pick Up A Few

If you ever look in the mirror and notice your skin is looking a little dry, uneven, and overall bland, a face mask could be just what the doctor ordered. Every time I notice that my skin just isn’t looking as bright as I’d like it to, I put one of these on and always end up feeling better. And the best part? Most of these face masks deliver results in as little as 10 minutes.

Luckily, there are so many different kinds of face masks available at Target that will suit your skincare needs, and most of them are priced under $5. Whether you only have a few minutes and need a disposable sheet mask, or you really want to go all out for a self-care night in, these five face masks will help brighten, hydrate, and even out your skin tone so your outside will be as bright and bubbly as your insides.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Avatara Drink Up Face Mask

Dermatologist @denverskindoc on TikTok recommends the face mask brand Avatara to deliver fast hydration to the skin’s surface, thanks to ingredients like blueberries for antioxidants and hydrating arnica and aloe.

Miss Spa Platinum 100% Cotton Biodegradable Sheet Mask

Denver Skin Doc also recommends the Miss Spa brand. If you’re a fan of their sheet masks you can save money by purchasing this pack of four biodegradable sheet masks for just $15.99

LOOPS Clean Slate Detoxifying Mask

TikTok esthetician @alexandrajanthony recommends this mask to clients that helps to detoxify the skin’s surface and hydrate it in the process.

BioRepublic Lost Baggage Eye Mask

TikTok account @hydrationceo discusses all things skincare, and love the brand BioRepublic for quick fixes to repair and hydrate under eye bags, lips, and more.

Versed Photos Please Brightening Tightening Face Mask

Not all face masks that are effective are sheet masks. TikTok user @paigeisloko loves picking up this easy-to-use, minimal packaging clay mask from Versed. One container for $9.99 gives you 12 full uses. Turmeric helps brighten the skin’s appearance and witch hazel helps tighten the skin.