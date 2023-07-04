All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, the quest for the perfect cleanser has always been at the forefront. From gels to foams, oils to micellar waters, the choices are abundant. However, there is one game-changing product that has captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts and skincare aficionados alike: the cleansing balm. Combining a luxe texture, multi-functionality, and transformative results, cleansing balms have emerged as the new holy grail.

Gone are the days of hurriedly washing away makeup and impurities with harsh and drying cleansers. Cleansing balms are solid-to-oil formulas with carefully selected ingredients that work harmoniously to provide a deep, yet gentle cleanse. The balm’s thick texture effortlessly dissolves makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and pollution, leaving the skin feeling refreshed, nourished, and beautifully supple.

The versatility of cleansing balms makes them a true skincare multitasker. In addition to cleansing, many balms offer additional benefits such as exfoliation, hydration, and antioxidant protection. Some even double as nourishing overnight masks, allowing you to wake up to rejuvenated and glowing skin. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm

There’s a reason this 3-in-1 cleansing balm has 4.7 stars on Amazon with more than 10,000 ratings. It’s just that good. The K-beauty fave removes even waterproof makeup without drying out the skin thanks to a unique blend of vitamins E and C and acerola, a potent source of antioxidants.

Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm

Speaking of Amazon favorites, this J-beauty cleansing balm has 4.6 stars and a whopping 14,000 Amazon ratings. It’s one of the most luxe-feeling options that’s actually affordable. The key ingredient is pearl barley, which works to brighten skin, reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, hydrate and nourish the skin, and refine texture.

Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover

Sunflower and ginger root oils gently remove even the toughest makeup without stripping skin, while Moringa extract lifts away impurities. The fresh lime and bergamot scent is spa-like and not overpowering.

Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

Apply this real Manuka honey cleansing balm to dry skin to start removing stubborn sunscreen, dirt, and oil, then add a small amount of water and massage the skin. Lactobacillus ferment adds moisture and sweet almond oil provides vitamins A and E.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

This ultra-gentle — and affordable! — cleansing balm contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides for healthy, clean skin.

Courtesy of Youth To The People. Image: Youth to the People.

Youth To The People Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm

This nutrient-rich balm contains sunflower, moringa, and jojoba seed oils, plus an oil-soluble hyaluronic acid blend to condition and hydrate skin long after cleansing.

Byoma Melting Cleansing Balm

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, try this niacinamide-infused balm that works to control excess oils.

Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm

Purple ginseng, plant-based esters, and a blend of linoleic-rich oils dissolve makeup, oil, sunscreen — everything — on contact.

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

Give skin a healthy-looking glow with exfoliating lactic and azelaic acids. The addition of yucca extract, turmeric, and mango butters hydrate skin to ensure no irritation.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Though on the pricier side, this cult-fave cleansing balm is popular for a good reason. It nourishes as a balm, removes makeup as a cleansing oil, and hydrates as a cleansing milk — all in one cleansing session.

Ranavat Lotus Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Activate this butter-like cleanser with water and it transforms into a luxe oil to milky cleanser that purifies skin so it’s great for all skin types.

Then I Met You The Living Cleansing Balm

This K-beauty fave’s hero ingredient is antioxidant and fatty acid-rich seaberry (sea buckthorn) oil, which softens and protects skin.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm

This drugstore best-seller feels way more luxe than its price tag. It starts off as a balm then transforms into a luxurious oil infused with vitamin E.

Noble Panacea The Elemental Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner

One side of each daily packet contains a luxe makeup-removing cleansing balm, and the other a gentle exfoliating refiner to smooth and clarify skin. It’s a true two-in-one.

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

This eucalyptus oil and vitamin E-infused makeup removing balm is free from any added fragrances so it’s great for sensitive skin and eyes.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

Love IT Cosmetics mascara? Take it off at the end of the day with the brand’s hydrating makeup-removing balm formulated with vitamin C, ceramides, and rosehip oil.

Provence Beauty Immortal Bloom Cleansing Balm

The addition of Immortal flower extract in this oil-based balm helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leaves skin glowy.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

This non-greasy, non-drying, lightweight balm removes even the toughest makeup and sunscreen while leaving skin plump and glowy.

Skin Design London Designer Balm

Remove makeup with this luxe balm or use it as hydrating overnight mask that’s formulated with biodynamic oils and plant and fruit extracts.