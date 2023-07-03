This Vitamin C Stick Made the Fine Lines Under My Eyes Disappear in Just Two Weeks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I like to not-so-jokingly say that I have designer bags underneath my eyes. What makes these puffy, fine-line-filled bad boys “designer” instead of just ~basic~ ‘ol dark circles, you ask? Well, I spend about the same amount of money on products for my under eyes as I would have to at Hermes to qualify for a Birkin. And TBH, I’m tired of splashing out on skincare that does next to nothing to treat the discoloration. That’s why when I found out that my hero brand for treating acne, Peace Out Skincare, had added an anti-aging product geared towards treating my biggest complexion woes to its collection, I was absolutely sold.

Priced at an extremely reasonable $28, Peace Out’s 6% Vitamin C Brightening Eye Treatment Glow Stick promises to tackle dullness and fine lines around the eye area. The formula’s star ingredients — four types of vitamin C — work together to smooth uneven texture, while peptides, caffeine, and squalene restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier, creating a plumper, smoother appearance.

As someone with perpetually dull skin, I was eager to see if this product would work for me. To ensure my very sensitive skin didn’t have any adverse reactions, I patch-tested the product on my inner arm before applying it directly to the face. Once I confirmed that the formula was good to go, I applied Peace Out’s Vitamin C Stick every morning around the entire eye area as instructed, starting on the outer edge of the eye and gliding in small, circular motions.

After just two weeks of use, my crow’s feet were slowly vanishing. And after two months of use, I am happy to report that my fine lines have indeed fully smoothed out. There was also a noticeable improvement in the darkness of my bags, with the shade of my under eyes lightening a hue or two. The formula truly lived up to the “glow” in its name, as it gives me such a natural, dewy finish. Though the results weren’t astonishing enough to throw out my concealer entirely, I only use the tiniest dot of product now instead of a full-on swipe. And when I do use concealer, I’ve noticed that the product doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines anymore as they’re — well — no longer a feature under my eyes.

At the end of the day, I’m super pleased with the results I achieved from Peace Out’s Vitamin C Stick. I’ve been convinced to keep up with it, and hope for even more under eye improvements in the coming months. Additionally, I’m not the only reviewer who’s been swayed by the results.

“It has excellent hydration, deflates the face, and imparts a lovely shine,” one Sephora shopper writes, “Even on a no-makeup day, I adore how [Peace Out’s Vitamin C Glow Stick] instantly makes me seem more awake and feel a little more put together. Totally worth it.”

Another reviewer sings praises of how easy the application is, saying, “It’s smooth and glides on easily without leaving a sticky residue. My makeup has no issues going right over the top — no pilling, either. [I] love that it’s in stick form, which makes it so easy to travel with and apply.”

With reviews like that, I’m pretty sure that we’ll be seeing an “out of stock” notification soon enough. So hurry and grab Peace Out’s 6% Vitamin C Brightening Eye Treatment Glow Stick while you can!