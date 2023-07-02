All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t gotten around to shopping all of the stellar Fourth of July deals this weekend yet, there’s still plenty of time! In fact, the discounts keep rolling in—COSMEDIX just dropped its rare sale today, where you can snag plenty of celeb favorites for a sweet price.

A handful of stars keep COSMEDIX in their regular routines; the brand partners with many celebrity aestheticians, so naturally its products have landed on the faces of big name stars. Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham have all used COSMEDIX, and right now you can pick up any of their favorites for 20 percent off from now until July 4 (excluding kits, bundles and the Elite line.)

Victoria Beckham has been reported to use the COSMEDIX Purity Solution Nourishing Oil, a deeply cleansing formula that can be used both morning and night to purify the skin and surge it with radiance-boosting vitamins. It also acts as a makeup remover, lifting away dirt, grime and sweat in seconds.

COSMEDIX

Beckham also uses the Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser as a follow-up. It digs a little deeper below the skin’s surface to remedy congestion, uneven texture and excess oil. Ingredients like L-Lactic Acid, Tea Tree Oil and Peppermint Essential Oil leave the skin feeling rejuvenated and fresh. Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the transformative cleanser.

COSMEDIX

Don’t worry, there’s more than just cleansers included in the sale. Shop a variety of skin treatments for less, including the best-selling Liquid Crystal Eye Serum that StyleCaster editors swear by. Consider this the ultimate age-defying eye serum; it expertly tackles dark circles, sagging around the eyes, you name it. Apply it in the morning to instantly revive tired-looking eyes, too.

COSMEDIX.

This sale only lasts for two days, so if you’ve ever wanted to give the higher-priced skincare products a try, we’d recommend filling your cart ASAP.