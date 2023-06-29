All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a fragrance fanatic, listen up: We discovered a shea butter body lotion that has zero BS ingredients and smells straight up divine. Typically when I think of potently fragrant body care, I don’t always associate it with having notable skincare benefits (think mall brands of your youth); that’s simply not the case with NativaSPA’s Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion. There’s also an added bonus: You can score your second bottle for 50 percent off right now.

The brand describes the scent as “a caring and creamy fragrance with a sophisticated blend of almond and liqueur notes, combined with a subtle touch of honey and vanilla.” Reviewers call it “alluring and sensuous,” so consider this lotion a straight up siren call (the pheromone perfume is shaking in its boots.)

But as I previously said, the body lotion also contains skincare benefits that are just as intriguing as its lingering aroma. Deeply hydrating shea butter is combined with the brand’s signature pure quinoa oil (it can firm the skin in as fast as a month) which together “restore softness and fight all dryness from deep within, for an even-out tone, and skin texture.”

NativaSPA

As one shopper wrote, “This lotion makes your skin feel smooth and soft. I have dry skin and this makes it feel and look so much better. I love that it is not greasy, but does feel like there is a barrier there. I did think it was a little pricey until I got it and started using it. Now I think it is worth every penny.”

RELATED: This Cult-Favorite Skin-Tightening Body Product Now Comes in a Weightless Gel Formula

“I’m a first time user and I’m hooked,” shared a second one. “I’m always trying different products, not necessarily loyal to one. The shea lotion has changed my mind. Smells great and soaks in.”

The Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion isn’t the only item eligible for the BOGO 50 percent off deal; any of NativaSPA’s Shea Collection products are fair game.