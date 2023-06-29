All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With over 9.9 million views to its hashtag, its safe to say that Versed’s Good Hair Day Headband has reached icon status on TikTok. The clock app is swamped with social media darlings donning the big, bubbly, terry cloth spa headbands meant for keeping your hair back from your face as you perform your skincare and makeup routine. The accessory has even been spotted leaving the bathroom, with fans adding the headband to outfit checks. However, with rising popularity, the previous drops of the headband have sold out in just 24 hours. But luckily, they’re back in stock right now. And better yet? Its available in a limited-edition color that’s giving neutral, “Vanilla Girl” vibes.

It’s rare that a product stops me mid-scroll when I’m speeding through our FYP, but Versed’s Good Hair Day Headband truly solved some big problems for me. In the past, I’ve always tossed hair up in a messy bun (which always resulted in knotty, tangled tresses) to keep water and makeup away. After all, nobody likes soaked bangs or foundation streaked layers. Now, when applying makeup and washing my face, I use Versed’s headband. And let me tell you, wearing that accessory makes the entire GRWM process run so much smoother. Plus, it adds a sense of ~luxury~ and pampering that I just wasn’t use to getting out of my daily routine.

RELATED: People Look Like Glazed Donuts When They Use This TikTok-Viral Mask That’s Just $16 Right Now

If I like something, I buy it in another color. So ofc, when Versed dropped a new Good Hair Day Headband color, I had to buy it. This light brown, latte-hued shade is different from the past iterations in two ways. One, the fabric is linen instead of terry cloth, giving the headband a cooler, lightweight feel. Two, the headband is sold separately, unlike in the past when we’ve seen it only available as a purchase add-on or bundled with best-selling products like the Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm and Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream.

These unique factors make it twice as likely to sell out which means you need to act super fast. So, join me and thousands of other TikTokers in upgrading your routine — I promise your hair will thank you!