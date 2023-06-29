All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one recommendation I have going into Fourth of July weekend, it’s that you get your shopping out of the way now. Let’s be real: You aren’t going to want to scroll on your phone at the barbeque, beach or wherever your plans are. Luckily, plenty of sales already started earlier this week, which means you’re already behind on reaping all the juicy discounts.

I’d suggest beelining straight for Dermelect’s Weekend Sale Event, where all of its targeted treatments are 25 percent off, with free shipping applicable to orders $25 and over. Just simply enter code SPARKS at checkout to see your carts price drop.

The brand has an array of interesting formulas, from a retinol alternative cream that was purposefully created for those with sensitive skin to nail treatments that strengthen thin, weak, hard-to-grow nails. But time and time again, we’ve seen our readers stock up on the Smooth Upper Lip Professional, an extra strength treatment that mimics the effects of botox by softening upper lip lines, smile lines and discoloration.

Dermelect

It works so intensely well that reviewers claim they’ve forgoed their filler visits since using it—and it’s all thanks to a mighty band of ingredients. Peptides, collagen, retinol and more plump and fill the area around the mouth to take years of damage off the skin. It also helps with nasolabial folds, barcode lines, melasma and smokers’ stains, per the brand.

Pair the Smooth Upper Lip Professional with Dermelect’s Bounceback Forehead Treatment for even more noticeable age-defying results. The ‘velvet-gel’ cream targets creases above and between the brows and expression lines across the forehead. It’s also the perfect pre-makeup moisturizer, since it “instantly cushions to provide a soft-focus effect.”

Courtesy of Dermelect.

Read on for what else to stock up on before Dermelect’s sale comes to a close on July 5.

Dermelect

This body toning cream delivers visible results on concerns like sagging, stretch marks and cellulite across the arms, love handles, butt and thighs.

Dermelect

Dermelect’s hero serum, the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is your one-stop shop for exfoliation; it contains glycolic, salicylic and L-ascorbic acids that drastically minimize gunk in pores, fine lines and wrinkles and uneven tone.

Dermelect

This 2-in-1 treatment both conceals damage and prevents further harm on brittle nails. It contains nourishing ingredients like peptides and keratin that build back stronger nails that won’t break as easily.