Target has it all, and I’m no stranger to diving into its beauty section and plucking out all the products you need to have on your radar. Today, we’re getting into all of the best face washes at Target with a little help from TikTok. Some of these products are Target exclusives and others are just Target shopper favorites. But either way, we’re going through the best of the best so you can know what to look for the next time you’re in store or online.

New and clean brands like Native and Current State are constantly going viral for their ingredients list and effectiveness, and the best part is that most of these picks are under $20. Here are a few stand-out face washes from Target that you can pick up now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin

Current State Salicylic + Green Tea Cleanser

Current State launched in stores and online this year and it’s already a TikTok favorite. User @jkw0695 raves about this collection and says it’s their new favorite brand for acne-prone skin.

Best for All Skin Types

Moroccan Mint & Cedar Face Scrub

If you want a simple, no-frills cleanser that’s going to wash the day away from your face each night, this Goodfellow cleanser is for you. TikTok user @treybryantstyle recommends it for keeping up with clear skin and gently washing away dirt and grime.

“I absolutely love this face scrub,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s a great exfoliator & the scent is refreshing instead of overpowering. I ended up buying the body wash as well because of how much I like the scent.”

Best for Sensitive Skin

Native Brightening Citrus and Bergamot Facial Cleanser

TikTok user @kendallkiper says this is one of the only cleansers that meshes well with her sensitive skin. Plus she and dozens of other reviewers on the product page note that the scent is absolutely heavenly.

Best for Dry Skin

La Roche Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash

@Alexandrajanthony, who is an esthetician that reviews skincare products on TikTok notes this hydrating La Roche Posay cleanser as one of her top picks when shopping at Target. Since it contains La Roche-Posay’s prebiotic thermal spring water, niacinamide, and ceramide-3, it’ll hydrate skin as it gently removes makeup and dirt that you’ve gathered on your skin throughout the day.

Best for an Even Complexion

Naturium Niacinamide Face Cleansing Gelee

If you’re dealing with hyper-pigmentation, acne scars, or any uneven skin tone issues, this cleanser with niacinamide listed as its third ingredient is for you. TikTok user @itsdavianaa says it’s absolutely transformed the appearance of her skin in just a few weeks and you can track her progress on her videos.

Best for Oily Skin

Pacifica Kale Detox Face Wash

TikTok user @beautymavenraven loves this cleanser for controlling oil and preventing new blemishes from forming. Ingredients like kale, coconut water, and clay help control oil while hydrating the skin in the process.