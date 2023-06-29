All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

🚨 Stop right where you are! 🚨 We’re the sunscreen police, here to remind you that applying SPF 30 (or higher) daily is a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine. Preventive-wise, nothing fends off premature signs of aging — think, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots — sun damage and irritation like sunscreen. The problem? Many people with acne-prone skin still skip the crucial step even though they know the benefits due to the not-so-fun effects (aka breakouts, excess shine, and clogged pores) that specific SPF formulas have on their skin type. Thankfully, it’s the 21st century, and there are plenty of sunscreens for acne-prone skin that are formulated to not clog pores.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry — we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens for acne that will keep pimples at bay. And, ofc, we got the lowdown from board-certified dermatologists Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology and Dr. Jeannette Graf, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, to help you figure out why your skin is breaking out, and how to choose the best sunscreen formula for your skin and lifestyle.

Why does my sunscreen make my face break out?

“Sunscreen can clog pores because it sits on the surface of your skin,” Dr. Graf says. The combination of a sunscreen that is formulated with heavy, pore-clogging ingredients mixed with oil, makeup, dirt, and dead skin cells can cause blockages in your pores, which can result in the formation of acne.

How to choose the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin:

SPF 30 or higher

For everyday use, our experts reccomend using at least SPF 30. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, SPF 30 blocks about 97 percent of the sun’s rays, so using a lower SPF than that offers less protection. If you’ll be spending extra time outdoors where you’re more likely to have direct exposure to sunlight, consider using SPF 50 or higher for more protection.

Consider going oil and fragrance-free

“Coconut oil, cocoa butter, mineral oil, and waxes like beeswax can potentially clog pores and cause acne,” says Dr. Camp. He recommends looking for sunscreens that are oil-free or contain lightweight, non-comedogenic oils, such as jojoba, sunflower, grapeseed, or rosehip oils.

Dr. Graf also suggests considering fragrance-free sunscreens if you have acne-prone skin, as fragrance can be irritating and cause your skin to “produce more oil” than you’d like.

Look for certain keywords on the label

We totally get it — not everyone has the time to analyze every single ingredient on the back of the bottle. But make sure to keep an eye out for a few keywords, like “mattifying,” “oil-absorbing,” “pore-minimizing,” “non-shiny,” and “blurring.” They’re often found on the labels, packaging, and/or product descriptions for sunscreens that are formulated with oily skin in mind.

Choose a lightweight formula

According to our experts, gel sunscreens, sheer cream sunscreens, serum sunscreens, and powder sunscreens are great options for oily skin. But remember — sunscreen in powder form should not be used in place of your regular SPF. “A good rule of thumb is to always use a liquid-based SPF since it provides more broad coverage. Powder formulas are great supplements to a liquid SPF and good to use in between re-applications,” says Dr. Graf.

Ultimately, the formula you choose — chemical-only, mineral-only, or a hybrid — comes down to personal preference and what feels good on your skin. Mineral sunscreens contain active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that absorb extra oil and provide a matte finish, according to Dr. Graf. The ingredients used in mineral sunscreen are “generally better tolerated and are recommended for those with sensitive skin,” says Dr. Camp, as some filters used in chemical sunscreen can be a culprit for irritation.

Chemical sunscreens, which contain ingredients like octisalate, octocrylene, and avobenzone, can sometimes cause breakouts and irritation of acne-prone skin. However, chemical sunscreens tend to feel less heavy or tacky on oily skin, are easier to rub in, last longer if you are sweating or swimming, and don’t leave an ashy, white cast on very deep skin tones like mineral sunscreens can.

From Neutrogena to EltaMD, Supergoop to Vacation, here are Dr. Camp and Dr. Graf’s top sunscreen picks for people with acne-prone skin.

EltaMD

“This sunscreen is oil-free and contains zinc oxide, which is great for oily skin,” Dr. Graf says, “It also has a light, silky texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue.”

“It also contains niacinamide, a calming ingredient that is great for patients with acne and rosacea-prone skin,” Dr. Camp adds.

Type: Chemical (octinoxate) and mineral (zinc oxide)

Chemical (octinoxate) and mineral (zinc oxide) SPF: 46

46 Oil-free? Yes

“Having used this sunscreen for about a year, I can confidently say that it’s a product that has earned its place in my daily skincare routine,” one shopper writes. “Nothing quite compares to the performance of this sunscreen. It leaves my skin glowing without causing breakouts, a rare feat for a sunscreen.

La Roche-Posay

Thanks to silicones and moisturizing vitamin E, this sunscreen immediately absorbs into skin once massaged in, leaving behind a non-shiny, natural finish. Dr. Camp is a fan of the travel-ready bottle and the fact that “It’s oil-free, noncomedogenic, and spreads easily.”

Type: Chemical (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene)

Chemical (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene) SPF: 60

60 Oil-free? Yes

One tester writes, “One thing that really sets this sunscreen apart from others I’ve tried is how easily it blends into my skin. It doesn’t leave any white residue or greasy feeling, which makes it perfect for wearing under makeup or just on its own. I also appreciate that it doesn’t clog my pores or cause any breakouts.”

ISDIN

Some sunscreens only protect you from cancer-causing UVB rays, not wrinkle-causing UVA rays. But this mineral SPF 50 shields you from the whole UV spectrum and free-radical and pollutant spectrum, helping to prevent lines, age spots, dark spots, and cancer. Dr. Graf says, “It also contains zinc oxide, which helps to absorb excess oil and control shine.”

“ISDIN also has a Mineral Brush SPF 50 Powder you can use over this SPF to mattify the skin while still providing coverage,” Dr. Graf adds.

Type: Mineral (zinc oxide)

Mineral (zinc oxide) SPF: 50

50 Oil-free? Yes

“My dermatologist recommended this product to me a few years ago, and I have used no other sunscreen since,” one shopper says, “It’s light (you won’t even feel it on your skin), has no offensive smell, and gives just a hint of color to my skin. I can’t recommend it enough.”

Neutrogena

This drugstore sunscreen is the perfect warm-weather sunscreen for oily skin types. It has a lightweight liquid texture and is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about your SPF melting off your face as soon as you step outside on a hot day.

Type: (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene)

(avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene) SPF: 50

50 Oil-free? Yes

A reviewer writes that, “This has been a great sunscreen for my oily, acne prone skin. I put it on every morning and it dries quickly and leaves a nice matte finish that allows makeup to go on nicely.”

EleVen by Venus Williams

If your day includes spending a significant amount of time in the great outdoors, you need to be using a sunscreen that is water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes and has a high sun protection factor. This SPF 50 from EleVen by Venus Williams checks both boxes. Apply it all over your body before heading to the beach or out on a hike.

Type: Mineral (zinc oxide)

Mineral (zinc oxide) SPF: 50

50 Oil-free? No

“It’s been a total game-changer!” one reviewer says of the Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion. “[It] prevented sunburn and rashes on my skin and absorbed very well with no issues. I spent two weeks in the hot Italian sun with no sunburn or breakouts.”

Supergoop!

This barely-there sunscreen for oily and acne-prone skin applies clear and dries to a velvety finish. It legit looks and feels like absolutely nothing is on your face (my fave part!). Plus, it’s fast-absorbing, so no need to worry about oil slicks by noon. And that dreaded white-cast? Non-existent.

Type: Chemical (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene)

Chemical (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene) SPF: 40

40 Oil-free? Yes

“My 16 yr old has far more melanin than I do and she wanted to get SPF for her face that didn’t ‘cast’,” a reviewer writes. “We ordered her the small bottle to give it a try [and] a little bit goes a long way. ITS A WINNER for our deeply melanated Black Girls.”

Colorscience

Dr. Graf is a fan of the brand Colorscience as they have “a broad range of high SPF 50 mineral sunscreens,” in the form of concealer, blush, lip balm, and finishing powder. With so many product options, you literally have no excuse not to wear sunscreen. Personally, we love this stick sunscreen as it’s super easy to stash in a bag for on-the-go, mess-free application. Massage it all over your face every two hours, or use it to touch up the high points of your face that tend to get burnt (read: nose, cheekbones, forehead).

Type: Mineral (zinc oxide)

Mineral (zinc oxide) SPF: 50

50 Oil-free? Yes

“I take this with me everywhere. It’s easy to grab, and rub on myself and my child. It’s not greasy and it doesn’t leave an icky film after you put it on,” one reviewer writes. “It’s in my bag all year round!”

Ulta

For me, this SPF from retro-inspired brand Vacation was love at first sniff. Instead of being formulated with potentially skin-irritating artificial fragrances, this sheer mineral sunscreen lotion gets its scent naturally from the less-comedogenic moisturizers shea butter and niacinimide, as well as fresh cucumber extract. Feel wise, the suncreen applies smoothly and evenly, blending into the skin for a natural glowy (not oily!) finish.

Type: Mineral (zinc oxide)

Mineral (zinc oxide) SPF: 30

30 Oil-free? No

One shopper says, “I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin but this sunscreen has caused 0 problems!…After a long boat day, [I] can vouch for it’s waterproofness, too.”