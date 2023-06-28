All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Don’t wait until it’s too late to start using age-defying body care—areas like the hands, neck and chest are continually exposed to the elements, making them one of the first places to show signs of wrinkling and sun spots. Luckily, one of our favorite body care brands just dropped its Fourth of July sale, so you can stock up on all the necessities for less right now.

NativaSPA has quite an assortment of targeted treatments that first and foremost address signs of aging. Some offerings bring additional benefits to the skin, such as toning and sculpting or brightening effects. Any of them are fair game during this limited-time sale; all you have to do is spend $50+ to earn $12 off on your next purchase. We have a feeling you’ll love the products enough to come back for more.

The brand is relatively under-the-radar, so we’ve got some top recommendations of what to shop (we’re kind of NativaSPA experts at this point), starting with the dermatologist-tested Quinoa Firming Body Oil. The super-concentrated formula contains NativaSPA’s signature pure quinoa oil, which has proven to reduce signs of aging and cellulite within a month of use. The hero ingredient is rich in vitamin E, omegas 3, 6 and 9, and contains two times the nutrients of argan and almond oils.

Plus, for those that love scented body care, the oil leaves behind a fragrance the brand describes as “warm, floral, with the perfect amount of sweetness, followed by notes of peony and a touch of comforting vanilla.”

NativaSPA.

Here’s a note from one reviewer: “After a shower, I apply the quinoa oil to my entire body and it feels luxurious. It isn’t a heavy oil, feels light and soaks in fairly quickly, especially compared to other oils that rest on top of your skin and feel slimy/greasy. I’ve actually used it on my face a few times and noticed an improvement in my skin’s texture and acne scars.”

For those that prefer the feel of a regular lotion, the age-defying formula also comes in that form, too. It carries the same ingredients as the body oil, with added benefits of improving skin texture and boosting the skin barrier. It also encourages faster collagen production, so your skin will age slower.

NativaSPA.

There’s plenty more to check out during NativaSPA’s Fourth of July sale, including a deal on the Shea Butter Collection; buy one and get the second product for 50 percent off. Items like the Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion bring the same youth-restoring effects to the skin as the Firming Body Lotion, but with the added moisturizing properties of luxurious shea butter.