As long as I can remember, the struggle to remove makeup has been alive and well. It started in middle school, using generic cosmetic wipes to erase any mistakes I made while crafting the ever-so-popular, 2000s-era raccoon-esque smokey eye. Then, in college, taking off your filled-in brows and baked concealer with micellar water and cotton rounds was all the rage. But tbh, neither of these methods fully worked for me, and I often felt the need to wash my face aggressively (read: scrubbing like a maniac) to get the remaining makeup off. Obviously, some folks over at the beauty brand Farmacy had the same plight (at least, that’s how I imagine their Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm was born). Since I recommend the OG product to every single one of my friends, I was super excited to hear that they had released a new version — Strawberry Shortcake Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm.

First off, I know some may be worried about the “Shortcake” part of this makeup-removing balm, fearing that it smells sickly sweet. I’m here to tell you that there is nothing to fear — the scent is honestly refreshing, reminding me more of strawberries and cream rather than a true gourmand fragrance. The texture of Strawberry Shortcake Clean is true to the silky smooth original formula we know and love — just in a light pink shade. And just like Green Clean, this cleanser/makeup remover hybrid utilizes papaya extract to exfoliate and cleanse the skin gently, working to reveal a brighter, even-textured appearance. The main difference is that the limited-edition flavor is formulated with soothing upcycled strawberry seed extract in collaboration with Feeding America. In fact, from now until July 31, Farmacy will donate 20 meals to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America to help fight hunger and food waste.

To help those out there that are visual learners (like me!), I swatched some of my most stubborn makeup onto my hand. For the line-up, we’re testing how well Strawberry Shortcake Clean takes off these swatches of foundation, concealer, liquid lipstick, and mascara. As instructed, I scooped a generous amount of product out, warming it in my fingertips and then applying it to the makeup spots on my dry hand. With just ten seconds of circular motion massaging, I saw the product lift off of my hand. In the “after” pic, you can see just how well it took the makeup off after I rinsed my hand. Now, I don’t believe in magic, but the way Strawberry Shortcake Clean Cleanser + Makeup Remover Balm takes off my makeup is pretty close to sorcery.

Abby Dupes

If Farmacy has one fan, that fan is me. However, IRL, there are hundreds of shoppers that love Strawberry Shortcake Clean just as much as me. “The balm is smooth,” one reviewer said, noting how “no scrubbing” was required to melt off their makeup.

Another reviewer agrees, adding, “This is the ONLY cleansing balm that removes all my makeup without tugging at my skin and blurring out my eyes. [The] limited-edition scent is so freaking good. It’s light and not overbearing. [It] just makes your cleansing experience so much more enjoyable.

I take the “limited” part of “limited-edition” v. seriously, so I’m stocking up as if I’ll never see this scent again — and you should do the same!