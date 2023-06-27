This Cult-Favorite Skin-Tightening Body Product Now Comes in a Weightless Gel Formula 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve written about this specific skincare brand so many times, I’m basically a broken record. But it’s not without good reason—NativaSPA’s targeted treatments truly bring some skin-firming thunder (A.K.A. each contains pure quinoa oil that firms a loss of elasticity within a month). The toning and sculpting body lotion is by far one of the most enticing offerings because alongside its firming properties, it also energizes, tones and sculpts the skin. Best of all, the formula now comes in a weightless gel option that’s perfect for summer.

Reviewers said their skin was “smoother, softer and more toned” within two weeks of using the Ginseng & Caffeine Toning Body Lotion, so you can expect similar results with the twinning gel formula. Through consistent applications, users should notice—obviously results vary from individual to individual—a handful of notable changes on their skin in regards tone and texture.



The Ginseng & Caffeine Toning Body Gel can boost massage effectiveness in sculpting the silhouette (if you’re a huge fan of Gua Sha, listen up), deeply tone and energize tired, dull areas, reduce the appearance of cellulite and firm sagging areas to achieve a more youthful look.

In order to reap the best results from the body gel’s ingredients, the brand recommends combining applications with a self-massage, since the combo visibly reduces the appearance of cellulite on the thighs, glutes and abdomen much more effectively. Pick up any of NativaSPA’s skincare tools to aid in the process, such as the Gua Sha stone, or body massager, which helps spread the product more evenly across areas of concern.

We can’t think of a better product to add into your summer collection than this weightless body gel—unlike a lotion, it won’t leave a greasy residue on the skin. Slap it on, live life and watch the results appear on their own!