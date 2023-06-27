All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you know exactly what to reach for on a day-to-day skincare routine basis (cleanser, sunscreen, moisturizer, etc.), but have no clue what to use when your skin needs a bit of “Posh” pampering, don’t worry. British icon Victoria Beckham is more than willing to spill the secrets behind her youthful appearance and glowing skin — think, the best anti-aging moisturizer, exfoliating tools, and purifying cleansers you’ll ever try. Now, she’s sharing her go-to refreshing eye mask that will have us saying bye-bye to our under-eye bags — the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask.

From her performing days with the Spice Girl to her current status as an internationally-famous fashion designer, Victoria definitely deserves some downtime. And in a 2021 interview with Glamour that recently resurfaced thanks to British Vogue, she gave us the lowdown on what she does to relax after a full day’s work. “My nighttime routine is all about winding down and having some time to myself. I love to have a glass of wine in the bath any chance I get and read a good book,” she shared, “If I have the extra time, I love to wear eye masks to revitalize tired eyes after a long day. The 111SKIN Black Diamond eye patches are my favorite.”

111SKIN

It’s easy to see why VB is a big fan of the eye mask with just one scan of the ingredients list. The patches are packed with hero ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which delivers much-needed hydration, and retinol, which works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Paired with a powerful peptide complex and hexapeptide, which works to tighten and smooth skin in the under-eye area, and skin tone evening vitamins, and you’ve got a winning formula. With 111SKIN’s eye mask, refreshed under-eyes with a brighter and more hydrated appearance, as well as faded fine lines, can be yours in just 20 minutes.

But you don’t have to take Victoria’s word for it. Tons of reviewers rave about the patches, swearing that they give the “best results” they’ve ever had with an eye mask. “At 47 years old, I often get dry skin and fine wrinkles under my eyes and puffiness sometimes, too,” writes one shopper, “This eye mask smooths the skin and calms the puffiness down, and I look and feel much more awake and, I swear, younger!”

“I have tried so many eye masks and these are definitely the best. They do exactly as they say they do and the results are instant,” writes another reviewer, “I can’t recommend these enough and if anyone is considering buying these, do it now…you won’t be disappointed.”

You can shop the eye patches at 111SKIN’s website, with single masks priced at just $17. You can also grab a pack of eight masks for $115, saving you over 18 percent. So, you know what to do — add these to cart for your next at-home spa night and take a note out of Beckham’s book, pairing the patches with a glass of wine in a warm bath.