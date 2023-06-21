All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a few reasons you might have heard of Jason B. Diamond, M.D., F.A.C.S. Maybe you saw him on Dr. 90210 or The Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills. Or maybe you spotted Dr. Diamond on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If you’re not into reality TV shows, chances are you’ve seen his name tagged on Chrissy Teigen or Hilary Duff’s Instagram accounts. Celebrities are obsessed with his collagen-stimulating, skin-tightening facial treatment called the Diamond InstaFacial and now, you can get the look at home with his new products, Dr. Diamond’s Metacine.

If you’re one of the VIPs who gets to experience the Diamond InstaFacial, you’ll have to shell out more than $4,000. That’s not realistic for most of us. So, Dr. Diamond (along with his wife, Dr. Jessica Combs Diamond) created a two-step skin treatment that promises to accelerate skin rejuvenation for the kind of transformative results you would usually only get in his office.

Image: Metacine.

“I built my career and my reputation based on our facelift results and our facial rejuvenation results in surgery,” Dr. Diamond said to a small group over lunch in Los Angeles last week. “And it was based on that success that we developed a non-surgical practice probably 10 years ago, and the non-surgical components of rejuvenation have been a huge part of what what we do now.”

Image: Metacine.

He worked with the top plastic surgeons and dermatologists to develop his craft, which is where he learned the importance of “daily maintenance and superficial skin component treatments,” he says. That’s when he went on to create the InstaFacial, which has developed a cult following. But how could he package those results in a bottle for the masses to use? That’s Dr. Diamond’s Metacine InstaFacial Collection.

There are two products in the collection. First is the InstaFacial Plasma ($200 at Dr. Diamond’s Metacine), a lightweight infusion of bioengineered human identical growth factors that mimic the transformative effects of platelet-rich plasma. The serum is red as a nod to the PRP step in the office. It can be used morning and/or night for lifted, tighter, firmer, skin.

Follow the serum up with the InstaFacial Emulsion ($350 at Dr. Diamond’s Metacine), which features time-released bioactive retinoids, lipopeptides, niacinamide, and a hyaluronic acid complex to accelerate cell renewal — all without irritation. Use it at night so it goes to work while you sleep.

Image: Dr. Diamond’s Metacine.

So, if you can’t get to The Diamond Face Institute to get a facial next to H Duff, these products just might be the next best thing.