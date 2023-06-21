TikTokers Are Comparing This $20 Vitamin C Serum to a SkinCeuticals Cult-Fave

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In case you scrolled past it on your FYP, you need to add an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum to your skincare routine. Vitamin C truly is unparalleled in its ability to visibly fade hyperpigmentation, soften the appearance of fine lines, fight dullness, and improve skin elasticity (a.k.a. firmness) over time. Unfortunately, vitamin C as a topical active ingredient can be pretty challenging to stabilize, making skincare products made with it on the pricier side. However, thanks to TikTok, we’ve found an affordable option that Amazon shoppers rave over — Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum .

You know what they say — if it goes viral on TikTok, it must be good. And in the case of Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum , that statement rings true. Over 671.3 million people have tuned in to video reviews of the serum on TikTok to see if the rumors that Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum is an alternative for the coveted SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum are true. Why? Because the formula of Dr. Brenner’s $20 version is a 100 percent match with the $182 SkinCeuticals serum, according to SKINSKOOL. The only difference is that Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum is more potent, containing 5 percent more pure L-ascorbic acid than SkinCeuticals’ serum. So, *basically* TikTokers are reporting that you can get the brightening, wrinkle, and dark spot fading benefits for just a fraction of what the typical vitamin C serums on the market cost.

Dr. Brenner

Beauty content creator Jordyn Wood posted a video on TikTok discussing her thoughts on Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum after incorporating it into her routine for four weeks. “I’ve seen increased hydration, increased plumpness of the skin, increased brightness and it did address my sun damage,” she says after showing astonishing before and after photos. Concluding her thoughts on Dr. Brenner’s serum, Jordyn said, “I’m very impressed, and I will continue to use this.”

Fellow reviewers agree with Jordyn, with one customer writing, “My face is oily/combo but also sensitive and prone to redness, so it’s always a challenge finding products that actually work for me … After using it for a couple [of] months, my skin has a much more even skin tone and looks and feels better.”

With such an affordable price point and fast shipping, if you’re a Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), it’s a no-brainer to try Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum for yourself today.