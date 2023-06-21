All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even if you spend all of your time in the great outdoors under an umbrella, you still need to be wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every single day. Unprotected sun exposure is enemy number one of good skin health everywhere, as extended time under UV rays can cause premature signs of aging — think hyperpigmentation, fine lines and sagging — and, worst of all, skin cancer. To help prevent these nightmare-inducing conditions from developing, COSMEDIX — the skincare brand that has Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham’s stamp of approval — has launched a new sunscreen that specifically targets skin aging concerns. Even better? Score 25 percent off your purchase with the code Zinc25.

But first, let’s meet COSMEDIX’s Zinc Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50. This hydrating formula with water-attracting ectoin works to replenish moisture loss while providing a robust shield against UVA and UVB rays as well as environmental stressors such as pollution. Enriched with clove and goldenrod extract, Zinc Defense also works to reduce the appearance of redness, fine lines and wrinkles over time. Unlike some mineral sunscreens that leave a white cast, this sunscreen effortlessly blends into the skin, leaving a natural and smooth finish. Zinc Defense also layers seamlessly underneath makeup, with no pilling in sight. It even plays well with other COSMEDIX skincare offerings, such as the brand’s Protect UV Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizing Spray, which is convenient for sunscreen reapplication.

COSMEDIX

“One of the things I love about this sunscreen is how it feels on my skin. It has a liquidy texture that easily goes over creams and serums, making it perfect for layering,” a reviewer writes, adding, “It doesn’t leave any white cast, which is a huge plus. It’s perfect for those who want to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful rays without feeling like they’re wearing a heavy layer of sunscreen.”

Other shoppers came to the same conclusions, with one reviewer saying, “What sets this sunscreen apart is its lightweight and non-greasy texture. It effortlessly glides onto my skin, leaving behind no residue or sticky feeling. I can apply it confidently, knowing that it will not weigh down my skin or disrupt my skincare and makeup routine.”

Don’t forget that in celebration of Zinc Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50’s launch, COSMEDIX is giving shoppers 25 percent off their purchase. All you have to do is use the code Zinc25 at checkout to snag a huge discount on your new favorite skincare products.