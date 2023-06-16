All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whenever it’s a long weekend, you can expect some pretty juicy sales. Right now, ILIA Beauty is letting us shop their entire site for less through June 18, and considering the brand’s star-studded fan base (Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Billie Eilish and Jenna Ortega all love its products), stock will no doubt go fast. All you have to do is add $75 worth of product and use code THEBIGONE to see an automatic 20 percent discount added to your cart.

We’d recommend scooping the Bright Start Eye Cream, since the formula is no stranger to continual sell outs. It restocked earlier this month after a 3,000 person waitlist, and promptly sold out again. Luckily, it’s back in stock just in time for the sale—but with a 1,000 person wait list, don’t wait to grab it before it’s gone. Did we mention Niall Horan is a fan?

ILIA.

The retinol alternative eye cream is perfectly suited for those who find retinol to be irritating on their sensitive skin. It layers effortlessly underneath makeup, and even adds a slight light-reflecting pearly sheen that instantly provides a wide-awake effect. With continual use, it reduces dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. Use the cooling ceramic applicator tip as an extra de-puffing tool.

Plenty of other celeb-loved favorites are included in the Friends & Family sale, such as the hero Super Serum Skin Tint that Kate Hudson, Hilary Swank and Vanessa Hudgens have all actively used. It’s the perfect mesh of foundation and SPF, and leaves behind a dewy finish that will have your skin glowing. It also acts as a skincare serum by tackling blemishes, fine lines, redness and an uneven tone overtime.

ILIA.

There’s so much more to explore during ILIA’s Friends & Family sale. Shop our top picks before time runs out.

ILIA.

Both Olivia Wilde and Jenna Ortega love this lengthening mascara, according to the brand. It contains organic shea butter and keratin to help boost and enhance your lashes with every swipe.

ILIA.

The perfect companion to the Super Serum Skin Tint, the True Skin Serum Concealer offers medium coverage across the face and even brings skincare benefits to the complexion. It’s available in 20 shades.

ILIA

The ILIA C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 will replace your vitamin C serum and sunscreen in one. Described by the brand as a “first-of-its-kind serum,” it contains encapsulated Vitamin C, mineral SPF 40 and niacinamide in a waterless base.