All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Calling all acne treatment users—TikTok may have found just the formula to help your skin in a pinch. Several creators are raving about how fast and effective the Bubble Knock Out treatment works on pesky blemishes, whiteheads and blackheads, and people are sounding off their disbelief in the comments.

Bubble Skincare is no stranger to the spotlight; the brand’s products have gone viral repeatedly on the app. While they were originally launched with teenage skin in mind, folks of all ages have seen success from using a range of formulations from its line-up, particularly the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer and the Day Dream Texture Serum with vitamin C and niacinamide.

The potent Knock Out spot treatment (which retails for just $12) hasn’t been far off from seeing similar fame. Your breakouts will be hard-pressed to stay alive against the fast-acting blend of 1.8 percent salicylic acid and wintergreen extract. It also contains sambucus nigra fruit juice which keeps irritation down to a minimum, so you can reap all of the zapping benefits with little to no flaking or irritation.

The spot treatment is best used on early-stage blemishes, blackheads and whiteheads, and works incredibly well in conjunction with the brand’s Fade Away Acne Treatment with benzoyl peroxide, which tackles inflamed acne and further along, painful pimples. Use them side by side on a variety of different blemishes to see the best results.

@wendyskin new acne fighters just came out & said no zits 🙅🏻‍♀️@bubble two new acne spot treatments, knock out & fade away! knock out cleans out breakout causing bacteria & fade away attacks acne causing bacteria. Shop them now at hellobubble.com for just $12 each! #bubblepartner ♬ original sound – wendy ly

You can clearly see how much of a difference the spot treatment is capable of bringing within the above TikTok videos, and reviewers on the Bubble site have written similar remarks. Many have seen “major differences” within days of applying the Knock Out product, with one writing that it “seriously made their acne go down in redness and size” after only the first application.

It might be smart to keep either one of these treatments on hand; whether you’ve got a big event the next day or are simply looking for a way to quickly clear out fresh spots, dabbing a little of the product on in the knick of time will go a long way.

Bubble Bubble