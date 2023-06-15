All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens wants to help you get rid of your adult acne—hear her out. The actress-turned-entrepreneur recently relaunched KNOW Beauty (it originally graced the market in 2021) in an attempt to offer real solutions to adults dealing with never-ending breakouts. While you may scoff at the idea of yet another celeb-founded beauty brand—we get it—there is more than meets the eye to unpack here. I mean, considering the hero product supposedly gives you radiant skin in *four minutes,* we were kind of intrigued.

KNOW Beauty is the direct result of Hudgens’ own struggles with acne; she’d never found an acne-targeted mask that she was “truly obsessed with,” therefore she decided to create her own. Per the brand, the focus of KNOW Beauty is skincare that can “slot seamlessly into any routine and that solves real skin issues,” and it all begins with the Glacial Bay Clay Mask.

The mask contains Hudgens’ favorite ingredient, lactic acid, alongside other intensely clarifying additives. It feels “icy and cool” when first applied, and visibly pulls out oil and grime from deep within your skin—yes, you can see it happening in real time, which is just half the fun. The four-minute facial swiftly tackles signs of acne, with results appearing in as fast as two weeks’ time. It also doesn’t leave a tight, dry feeling post–application like many clay masks out there; instead, you’ll see a radiant glow.

Speaking as a beauty editor, it seems like real thought and intent was put into the formulation. The mask contains Canadian colloidal clay harvested from active glaciers, which brings detoxifying minerals to the complexion. Kaolin and bentonite clay also reduce congestion while preventing future breakouts from appearing. Last but not least, lactic acid smoothes over rough texture while giant sea kelp minimizes redness and builds a stronger skin barrier.

While I haven’t personally tried the mask (yet), these are all the ingredients I typically look for in a clay mask to help my own acne-prone skin. The product has already earned highly-rated reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s capable of bringing real change to those of us still annoyingly dealing with acne.

Give it a go yourself and report back.