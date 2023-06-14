All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are so many lip glosses that claim to plump your pout upon application, but the results usually don’t last for the long haul. If you’re seeking more volume, softness and hydration, you’re in luck. U Beauty just launched into color with three new shades of its O.G. Plasma Lip Compound. The tinted options offer all of the skincare benefits of its clear predecessor but with the added bonus of a wash of beautiful, glossy color.

The best-selling lip treatment welcomes Fawn, Rose and Cassis to its shade lineup, and let me tell you, they are stun-ing. Fawn is a tawny beige, Rose is a petal pink and Cassis is a deep plum. You can get any (or all) of these fresh additions for 20 percent off with our exclusive discount code, SHE20, through July 31. The new shades are the star here, but let’s get into the formula that utilizes skin-loving ingredients and innovative technology.

Peptides are known for stimulating collagen production, while ceramides function as the glue that holds your skin cells together. They play a big part in keeping your natural skin barrier nice and healthy. Mandelic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid), salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) and lactobionic acid (a poly-hydroxy acid) gently exfoliate your lips to reveal softer and smoother skin. As for what moisturizes your pout, hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate spheres plump, hydrate and smooth wrinkles. And to nourish and defend your skin, shea butter and beeswax form a breathable barrier for your lips.

Photo: U Beauty.

Onto the technology, the treatment calls on SIREN Capsule Technology, “which enables a unique delivery of key anti-aging actives to the skin through a proprietary process of encapsulation. Instead of releasing powerful (and often harsh) actives all over the skin’s surface, U Beauty’s SIRENS treat your damaged-looking skin while avoiding impacting healthy-looking skin, by luring damage-causing free radicals to them like a magnet.” Keeping actives contained to only the areas where there’s damage lets the lip treatment yield amazing results only using a small amount of actives. Reduced levels of actives, in turn, minimize the potential for irritation.

With an ingredient list and technology this good, it’s not hard to see why shoppers are loving the Plasma Lip Compound.

“This is my second order. I use it faithfully every night and have seen such a difference in the lip area. I was starting to get those fine lines above my upper lip and they really are disappearing,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I never had a problem with dry lips all winter.”

“This is an absolute game-changer. Had been noticing fine vertical line[s] in my lips as I age (I am 49 years old) and they are GONE with the use of Plasma Lip Compound,” wrote another happy shopper. “I am beyond impressed. U Beauty has a customer for life. When I look at the price and look at its effectiveness, it’s a no-brainer.”

Photo: U Beauty.

To get full, smooth, nourished lips, U Beauty recommends swiping the metal applicator of the Plasma Lip Compound onto clean, dry lips. You can apply the product as many times as you’d like, but definitely at least twice daily to see the best results.

Speaking of results, immediate results, per the brand, include increased hydration, softness and smoothness. The results you’ll notice after using this treatment for four weeks? A plumper pout, of course! The brand calls it a “3D pillow effect for natural-looking enhancement.” Uhhhh, count me in!

Between this product’s ingredients, technology and short-term and long-term results—and now the color—it almost seems like there’s nothing U Beauty’s lip treatment can’t do. Pick up the “game-changer” in the three new tinted versions: Fawn, Rose and Cassis. And be sure to use our code SHE20 to save 20 percent.