Concerts are gross. I’m sorry, but they are. You’re squished up against people, sweating and dancing, standing on a sticky floor holding an open drink and begging it not to spill on the person next to you. Having hand sanitizer in your clear bag is a must. So, why not make it a cute one? Touchland, the viral hand sanitizer brand that blew up during Covid-19 lockdowns, teamed up with everyone’s fave girl-group Blackpink on a sanitizer that’s not a chore to use.

“It is very exciting to collaborate with global band, Blackpink,” CEO and Founder of Touchland, Andrea Lisbona, said in a stactement. “As a woman-owned brand, Blackpink symbolizes female empowerment and continues to show how confident women can be. I hope our community and their fanbase, BLINKs, enjoy this partnership as much as I do.”

The limited-edition Power Mist features one of Touchland‘s best-selling scents, Blue Sandalwood. There are top notes of crisp lemon, watermelon and red apple, heart notes of red rose petals, velvet peach and shaved ginger and base notes of cedarwood, gold amber and sandalwood.

The packaging is totally unique, too, with outer pink borders and see-thru black glass that fits right in the Blackpink universe.

Blackpink is currently on their third headlining tour, The Born Pink World Tour. There was the Arena Tour in 2018 and In Your Area World Tour from 2018 to 2020. The Born Pink World Tour—which promotes Blackpink’s second studio album, Born Pink—includes 36 dates and spans Asia, North America and Europe. “[We’re] ready to give everything we have.” member Jennie teased of the tour at a press conference in August 2022. “It’s our first [tour] in a very long time, so we’d like to focus on our originality and include a lot of new songs.”

Grab your small clear bag, get your Blackpink x Touchland Power Mist Blue Sandalwood, a lightstick and you’re ready to go.