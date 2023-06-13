All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

So, you got a really cool tattoo but aren’t sure what to do next? Tattoo care does not stop after you’ve gotten inked. In fact, there are many things you should keep in mind after you’ve gotten a fresh design. Chief among them is applying sunscreen. Putting on sunscreen every single morning is a skincare best practice that you will have heard every single dermatologist, TikToker and mom preach about. This rule of thumb especially holds true when you get a new tattoo. That’s because inked skin is more sensitive (well, duh, a tiny needle just poked your skin a billion times), and with sensitivity comes the need to take extra special care of it.

If you’re clueless about where to start, don’t stress. We spoke with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Marisa Garshick of MDCS Dermatology, to learn about the importance of wearing sunscreen over a tattoo. And we couldn’t leave you hanging on which sunscreen to use either. Our derm expert also went ahead and shared the best sunscreens for tattoos. From CeraVe and Neutrogena to EltaMD and Blue Lizard, any of Dr. Garshick’s top picks are going to help your tattoo and the skin underneath it look immaculate for years to come.

Why is it important to wear sunscreen over a tattoo?

Besides the fact that you should be wearing sunscreen at all times anyways, Dr. Garshick explains, “Because getting a tattoo is essentially creating a wound, it is important to keep the skin protected from the sun as you would any other wound.” However, applying sunscreen doesn’t end after your tattoo has healed. “The sun can impact the appearance of tattoos over time, potentially contributing to color fading. Additionally, it is important to remember that moles can still develop and change within areas that have tattoos, so it is important to be mindful and be sure to always check your skin, even areas that have tattoos,” she adds.

How can you protect your tattoo?

The best ways to protect your tattoo are to avoid being in the sun and to cover the tattoo. That could mean wearing long-sleeve tops or even throwing on some UPF clothing.

What SPF should people with tattoos use?

“Sunscreen should be at least SPF 30 or higher. While SPF specifically refers to protection against UVB, it is important to use a product that is at least SPF 30 or higher, because when applied and reapplied correctly, it blocks 97 percent of UVB rays, while SPF 15 is thought to block just 93 percent of UVB rays,” per Dr. Garshick. Make sure you’re not only applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, but that you’re also rubbing enough of the product all over your tattooed skin. Coverage is key!

Is mineral sunscreen or chemical sunscreen best for tattoos?

As you would expect to hear from any derm, Dr. Garshick says that any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen. However, mineral sunscreens tend to work best for those with sensitive skin (a.k.a. a tattoo, which is essentially a wound), since they’re less likely to cause irritation.

Can you apply sunscreen over a tattoo rightaway?

Per our derm expert, yes, you can and definitely should lather your tattooed skin with sunscreen, in addition to wearing UPF clothing if you can. Once the tattoo has healed, continue to wear sunscreen on the inked area to avoid color fading and sunburns.

How often should you reapply sunscreen over a tattoo?

The rule of thumb for reapplying sunscreen every two hours is no different for those with fresh tattoos. Remember that you’ll want to reapply sooner if you’re participating in any water activities or are sweating a lot.

Is there a specific texture or format of sunscreen that works best for tattoos?

“It is generally best to use a cream or lotion to apply to the tattoo to ensure proper coverage. For reapplication or for large surface areas, a spray can be used,” Dr. Garshick notes.

Now that you’re basically a sunscreen whiz, it’s time to shop the nine best sunscreens for tattoos, as recommended by Dr. Garshick. And great news: most of her top picks are under $20.

Photo: CeraVe.

On top of the mineral blockers, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this CeraVe mineral sunscreen

calls on hyaluronic acid and ceramides. The former ingredient offers hydration and the latter keeps the skin’s natural barrier healthy. Even more: niacinamide has a calming effect on the skin, which is perfect for freshly tatted skin. Another reason why Dr. Garshick is a fan is of this formula is because it’s “fragrance and paraben-free, making it a good option even for those with dry or sensitive skin.”

Photo: Neutrogena.

Neutrogena’s Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen

utilizes zinc oxide to shield your skin from UVA and UVB rays. And like its CeraVe counterpart, it’s great for sensitive skin. What makes this sunscreen stand out among the crowd is its dry-touch technology, which ensures “that the sunscreen dries easily and won’t leave the skin feeling greasy, which can be especially helpful for those with tattoos,” per our derm expert.

Photo: EltaMD.

For all the super active folks out there, try this water-resistant sport sunscreen

from EltaMD. “It is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it a good option for all skin types, and it won’t rub off when sweating,” says Dr. Garshick.

Photo: Thinksport.

For those who prefer spray sunscreens to lotions, reach for this can of Thinksport. Our derm expert notes that it’s ideal for people who are very active and spend a lot of time outdoors, since it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. “The spray formulation makes it easy for hard-to-reach areas, such as the back, and easy reapplication,” Dr. Garshick adds.

Photo: Vanicream.

Those with sensitive skin should opt for this mineral sunscreen

from Vanicream that excludes fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. This formula has an SPF of 50 and is also non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores).

Photo: Blue Lizard.

Blue Lizard’s Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen

has “sensitive” in its name for a reason. Its formula is free of chemical active ingredients, parabens and fragrance. This ticks off all of the boxes for a sunscreen that works well with sensitive skin. This product earns bonus points because, “In case you’re not sure if you need sunscreen, the bottle changes color in UV light so you always know when to reapply,” our derm expert explains.

Photo: ISDIN.

“This ultra-light zinc sunscreen

absorbs so well, it is often hard to believe it contains zinc. It also contains DNA repairosomes and antioxidants to help protect against and repair DNA damage,” says Dr. Garshick. “It goes on easily and is easy to apply, as it doesn’t leave a greasy finish and can be used by all skin types, making it an effective option for those with tattoos.”

Photo: Melē.

For people with dark skin tones, Melē creates products for melanin-rich skin, like this sunscreen oil that offers lightweight UV protection. Dr. Garshick says it’s a “good option for those who prefer an oil, as it protects the skin without leaving behind a noticeable residue, making it an easy-to-use option for those with tattoos.”

Photo: DRMTLGY.

If you’re after a sunscreen that offers a subtle tint, this moisturizing, oil-free sunscreen

belongs in your cart ASAP. It provides SPF 44 coverage and works on all skin tones without leaving behind a white cast.