TikTok’s Fave Skincare Brand Just Dropped Two Non-Greasy SPFs For Under $20

Not to be a nag, but you need to be wearing sunscreen of SPF 30 (or more) every single day. Not only does wearing sunblock help prevent painful sunburn and skin cancer, but it also can decrease the chances of developing fine lines, sun irritation, and dark spots. However, as a fellow greasy-skinned gal, I understand the urge to forgo sunscreen. Traditional formulas often feel so heavy on the skin and can turn your face into a pore-clogging, oil-slick by noon. Luckily for us, Bubble has heard our skincare prayers for a lightweight sunscreen designed for breakout-prone and sensitive skin types, dropping the brand’s first-ever SPF products.

Meet Solar Mate Invisible Daily Mineral SPF 40 Sunscreen and Plus One Tinted Daily Mineral SPF 40 Sunscreen — the newest additions to your summer beach bag. These vegan, cruelty-free bbs took dermatologists three years to develop, with the team creating over 100 versions so they could get the formula *just* right.

Bubble

Bubble

The main sun-blocking ingredient in these SPFs is zinc oxide — a mineral that creates a UV-reflecting barrier when applied on skin. While some mineral sunscreens are known to leave a thick, white-cast that makes skin appear chalky, these ones blend seamlessly into the skin, practically dissapearing underneath skincare and makeup. Both products are non-comegenic (aka they are free of known pore-blocking ingredients) and won’t pill thanks to their weightless formulation. The difference between them? Plus One gives a tinted glowy finish that perfects and blurs skin’s appearance, while Solar Mate leaves skin with an invisible matte finish.

Since not every occaison calls for the same skincare ~vibes~, snag both of these sunscreens. These SPFs are flying off shelves faster than they were when Bubble’s Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer went TikTok viral, so you know the hype is real.