All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are tons of buzzy skincare ingredients floating around, but one that definitely needs to be on your radar is cica. It’s an herb that’s been utilized for a long, long time now, but has only recently gained traction. A lot of this has to do with the fact that the ingredient works wonders at soothing irritation. However, you can also attribute it to the multitude of TikTokers who have used popular cica creams to reduce redness on their faces.

So, if you’re dealing with either of these skin concerns, you’ve come to the right place. We spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian to uncover exactly what cica is and does, as well as how cica creams can be beneficial to incorporate into your skincare routine. And if you’re unsure of which formulas to start with, don’t even sweat it. Dr. Nazarian also shares five of the best cica creams on the market.

What is cica cream?

I’ve personally furrowed my brows over the difference between cica and Centella Asiatica, but guess what? There is no difference between the two. “Cica is actually short for Centella Asiatica, a plant that has been used for thousands of years to calm irritated skin and help in wound care,” according to Dr. Nazarian. You might also hear people refer to cica as gotu kola or tiger grass.

What are the benefits of cica cream?

Besides its most commonly-known benefits of soothing sensitive skin and minimizing redness, antioxidant-rich cica additionally preserves skin health and combats free-radical damage, per Dr. Nazarian. “This ability is what stamps cica as a useful tool in anti-aging regimens—and what I personally call a ‘no-brainer’ decision in adding it to products,” she explains.

You’ll often spot the herb in creams and lotions that are designed for daily use. It’s a multifunctional ingredient that can assist with everything from wrinkles and pimples to skin tone and irritation, according to Dr. Nazarian.

Is cica cream a moisturizer?

Cica, the ingredient, can be incorporated into just about any type of skincare product. However, you’ll frequently spot it in creams and lotions. Dr. Nazarian notes that cica creams and ointments can be used in lieu of a moisturizer.

What should you use cica cream for?

Of course, you’re going to want to try cica if you have irritated or sensitive skin. However, our expert also recommends applying a cica cream if you have acne-prone skin, the reason being that it’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing. Slather on a cica cream and then stick on some pimple patches to target blemishes. Dr. Nazarian suggests Proactiv’s Zits Happen Patches to speed up the healing process and reduce redness.

Which ingredients work well with cica?

Retinoids: “Extracts of Centella stimulate collagen synthesis, and I often recommend using these products at night, when skin is in repair mode, combining it with other antiaging pathways, such as retinoids,” our expert explains. Cica and retinoids also suit each other well because of the herb’s anti-inflammatory properties. Retinoids are known for their potential to irritate the skin, so let calming cica come to the rescue.

“Extracts of Centella stimulate collagen synthesis, and I often recommend using these products at night, when skin is in repair mode, combining it with other antiaging pathways, such as retinoids,” our expert explains. Cica and retinoids also suit each other well because of the herb’s anti-inflammatory properties. Retinoids are known for their potential to irritate the skin, so let calming cica come to the rescue. Hyaluronic acid: Dr. Nazarian says hyaluronic acid and cica are a match made in heaven, especially as part of your morning skincare routine. That’s because HA can pull in hydration while cica encourages natural hydration and supports the skin barrier. As always, remember to top everything off with sunscreen.

When should you apply cica cream?

Dr. Nazarian advises using a cica cream one to two times daily.

If you, too, are in awe of cica’s benefits and can’t wait to get your hands on a cica cream, keep reading for the five best cica creams to shop now, according to our dermatologist expert.

Photo: La Roche-Posay.

You might recognize La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Balm B5 because it went viral online. TikTok personally made me buy this product when extremely dry, rough patches showed up on my face. This multitasking body, face and hand cica cream helped soothe those areas. “This is a simple way to improve skin and protect it from further damage,” says Dr. Nazarian. Grab it for under $20 at Target, Amazon

or Ulta.

Photo: L’Oréal Paris.

“For those looking for an oil-free option, this moisturizer by L’Oréal finds a great balance between moisturizing without being too heavy,” Dr. Nazarian explains. “The addition of a form of retinol also addresses fine lines and wrinkles, but the cica curbs potential irritation.” This cica cream

is by far the most affordable option on this list with a discounted price tag of $9.29 on Amazon.

Photo: Dr. Jart+.

Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair treatment is another cica cream that TikTokers were quick to try, and that’s primarily because of its ability to minimize redness. “The light green color of this cream instantly delivers a camouflage to skin redness for addressing immediate inflammation, and the cica slowly decreases redness over time for long-term improvement,” says Dr. Nazarian. She also notes that when using a jarred skincare product, remember to wash your hands before dipping your fingers into the product. You don’t want any dirt or bacteria coming into contact with the skin you’ve been working so hard to maintain!

Photo: Kiehl’s Since 1851.

“This product is super moisturizing and I think it does a good job repairing the skin barrier,” our expert notes. “It combines cica with panthenol, a form of vitamin B, and is formulated with sensitive skin in mind.” It’s also fragrance-free, alcohol-free and hypoallergenic. Not to mention, the Centella Sensitive Cica-Cream is non-comedogenic, meaning it excludes any ingredients that have the potential to clog your pores (special shoutout to those with oily and/or acne-prone skin!). Snag this formula for 25 percent off at Kiehl’s or for 15 percent off at Macy’s.

Photo: Bioderma.

“This is a unique product that creates a healthy shield on the skin, allowing it to breathe but protecting it from the external environment,” says Dr. Nazarian. She adds that Bioderma’s Cicabio Cream

is a great option for those with easily irritated skin or those with chronic skin redness and inflammation. In addition to Centella Asiatica, the cream calls on grape seed extract and copper sulfate to repair the skin. Grape seed extract possesses antibacterial and antioxidant attributes that help heal wounds, per this study. And copper sulfate is also known to have wound-healing properties, per this study.