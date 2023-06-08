All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a known fact that Hailey Bieber’s skin always looks unreal. But she can’t achieve such dewy skin solely with serums, oils and glazing fluids. Sunscreen certainly plays a huge part in the appearance of her skin, and though we know of the EltaMD formula she loves, there’s a new SPF sheriff in town.

Summer Fridays’ ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen is a lightweight, reef-friendly mineral sunscreen that provides SPF 30 sun protection and feels like a weightless serum upon application. It’s suitable for all skin types but specifically can help with concerns like dryness and dullness. It serves as both sun protection and skincare thanks to its impressive ingredient list.

Zinc oxide (a common active ingredient in mineral sunscreens) blocks skin against UVA and UVB rays, while squalane softens, smooths and plumps your complexion. Additionally, a complex containing vitamin E and ethyl ferulate (an ester of ferulic acid) shields your skin from free-radical damage. Even better: There’s soothing chamomile in the formula, too. This sounds like such an ideal concoction of ingredients for a vegan, cruelty-free sunscreen.

In a recent TikTok, Hailey slathered her face in rhode’s new essence and followed that with ShadeDrops. Two steps is all it took to get beautiful, summer-ready (and sun-ready) skin. She also posted a pic on Instagram where she’s laying out alongside her rhode products and the Summer Fridays SPF.

The way the ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen leaves your skin soft instead of greasy is also a huge bonus. Plus, the formula features a naturally-derived tint that looks good on all skin tones, according to the brand. Hailey’s other fave SPF, the EltaMD one, also has a subtle tint, so it’s no wonder why she loves this Summer Fridays tube.

Get the fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen for $36 at Sephora and Revolve so you can get glowy skin like Hailey’s just in time for summer.

One of the top skincare rules of thumb is applying sunscreen every single day (and re-applying as needed). Summer Fridays’ consulting dermatologist, Dr. Samantha Ellis, says, “I cannot stress enough the importance of daily sun protection in preventing premature aging and reducing the risk of skin cancer, and finding a sunscreen that you enjoy using makes creating a sun-protection habit so much easier.” She loves ShadeDrops for all of the reasons listed above, but also because she says it sits well under makeup and over skincare.

Hailey’s endorsement should be plenty, but once you hear from some shoppers who also love this mineral sunscreen, you’ll be adding it to your cart in seconds.

The product has earned a 4.3-star overall rating at Sephora, with one five-star reviewer saying, “This is exactly what I was looking for. I was having a hard time finding a mineral sunscreen that wasn’t heavy, didn’t leave a white cast and didn’t pill until I found this. It feels like skincare and layers well under other products.”

Another one wrote, “I love it so much! I have dry skin and this gives me such a nice hydrated dewy look. I wear it by itself or under makeup and it’s great.”

And if you’re worried about how it wears on acne-prone skin, this happy shopper says, “As an acne-prone skin girly it is really hard for me to find a sunscreen that doesn’t break me out. This is one of the only sunscreens that doesn’t break me out. I cannot express how much I love this sunscreen.”

For those who’ve been contemplating switching their SPFs this summer, look no further than the ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen that’s available at Sephora and Revolve.