It’s near-impossible to find an eye cream that actually makes you look 10, 20 or 30 years younger. That’s just not how it works. However, there are formulas that can come pretty dang close to providing drastic results, whether you’re dealing with fine lines, dark circles, crepey skin or puffiness. Fortunately, we found an anti-aging eye cream that helps improve all of the above, and it comes from a celeb-loved brand.

SkinCeuticals’ A.G.E. Eye Complex deserves a spot in your skincare routine just as much as its cult-fave vitamin C serum does. The best-seller tackles crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness for dry and normal skin types. In fact, the brand dubs it an “anti-wrinkle eye cream.” The “A.G.E.” stands for advanced glycation end-products. Translation from SkinCeuticals: “Glycation, a major factor of intrinsic aging, occurs when excess sugar molecules bind to collagen and elastin fibers and prompt the formation of advanced glycation end-products (A.G.E.) that may lead to the appearance of aging. As a result, glycated collagen and elastin fibers lose the ability to function normally, and the body cannot break them down and replace them, leading to severe wrinkling of the skin.”

This is of utmost importance because, as we all know, the skin around your eyes is ultra-delicate. That means visible signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles and crepey skin, can appear even more pronounced as your skin matures.

The A.G.E. Eye Complex is silky in texture and contains proxylane, blueberry extract, optical diffusers and a complex of flavonoids and synergistic peptides. To put it more simply, proxylane restores water and nutrients to the skin, while blueberry extract addresses skin firmness and the appearance of wrinkles. The special complex reduces the look of dark circles while ensuring optimal firmness in the skin. And lastly, optical diffusers leave your eye area bright and radiant. Per this study, “Optical diffusers are a useful adjunct in the concealment of infraorbital dark circles. These compounds are composed of microionised mineral particles that are designed to reflect light away from the skin.”

So basically, you’re getting amazing skincare ingredients that specifically target visible signs of aging. If you’re noticing crow’s feet, wrinkles, under-eye bags, puffiness and lack of radiance, it’s time to give SkinCeuticals’ eye cream a chance. And to be clear, visible signs of aging are perfectly normal and beautiful in their own right. However, if these skin concerns are something you’d like to act on, reach for an anti-aging eye product like this one.

The following users did, and they saw incredible results.

“This eye cream is incredible! I have been feeling increasingly self-conscious about crepiness around the eyes, as well as sagging upper eyelids. This eye cream has helped correct both issues in only a few weeks of use. Despite the high price, this is my new must-have skincare cream,” one five-star shopper raved.

Another one wrote, “I am using this cream at night only. It is rich, hydrating and therapeutic. I have seen a vast improvement in the dark circles under my eyes.”

“I’ve literally tried everything for the smile lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I’m 43 and woke up one day and my eyes looked tired, squinty and like the skin around my eyes was tissue paper,” explained another reviewer. “Obviously, no cream is going to take off 20 years, but this is the closest thing – and I’ve been using it for about four weeks. Immediate results. Looking forward to see[ing] what happens in the next couple of months.”

Follow these shoppers’ leads and put this best-selling, anti-wrinkle eye cream to the test. Apply it once or twice daily under your eyes and around the brow area. In absolutely no time, your eye should look fresh, smooth, firm and radiant.