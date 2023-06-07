All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rhode fans, it’s THE day, the day I can tell you all the details about Hailey Bieber’s next big launch: Rhode Glazing Milk. The lightweight essence is meant to be the prep step in your skincare routine, to help reduce the appearance of redness, improve barrier function and intensely nourish your skin. Like Rhode’s other core products, Glazing Milk was made to support healthy, happy skin.

“Our newest product, which is our hydrating essence, is coming very, very, very, very soon,” Bieber says on Instagram. “We have been working on this product for such a long time. It’s been in development for the last year and I’ve just been really, really excited to get it out and for everybody to be able to try it.”

She goes on to explain how she incorporates Glazing Milk into her daily skincare routine. “So, this is a hydrating essence that’s lightweight but has a really beautiful milky texture to it,” she says. “It’s packed with ceramides and beta-glucan and zinc and copper.” Bieber continues saying she has been using it as her first step in the morning and at night and her first step for makeup prep.

“What I love about it is it’s so lightweight but makes the skin feel so juicy and hydrated and so glowy just with that one step,” she adds.



Bieber says she’s been applying the new Glazing Milk plus her Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29 at Rhode) before sunscreen. “This has been the combo for me,” she says. “It makes the skin look so fresh and dewy.” It’s her “perfect base for makeup,” she adds.

Now, I have very sensitive, dry-combo skin and I have to be careful about what I put on my face. So far, my skin has loved everything from Rhode, thanks to its nourishing formulas without pore-clogging or irritating ingredients. I’ve added Glazing Milk to my routine and so far, so good!

My skin definitely feels more hydrated and my foundation is going on smoother without sticking to my dry spots. I feel dewy but not oily and I’m not afraid I’m going to break out. When my skin is red and angry for no reason (or I’ve used too many acids), it feels like the essence really does calm my skin on contact.

Now, are essences new? Of course not. They’re part of almost every Korean beauty routine. But if you’re a fan of Rhode and Hailey Bieber, and are looking for something to strengthen and hydrate skin without irritation, this is a great addition to your collection at a really fair price. Join the waitlist now and/or set your iCal reminder to June 15 at 9 a.m. PST.