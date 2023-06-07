Courtney Cox’s Fave $18 Exfoliator Took 10 Years Off of One Shopper’s Skin

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some people avoid face exfoliators like the Black Plague, and that’s probably because they get a bad rap for being too abrasive. I totally understand the concern here, because I, too, tend to avoid such products. But what if I told you there’s a face exfoliator that brightens and smooths skin without causing irritation? And what if I also told you that it’s one of Courtney Cox’s go-to skincare formulas?

Dermalogica’s best-selling Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator promises to slough away dead skin cells, smooth skin tone and brighten the complexion. It does all of this with a super gentle touch that feels nothing like the super harsh apricot scrubs from way back when. What makes this particular formula unique is that it’s so gentle, you can use it on a daily basis. Seeing that it’s typically recommended to use an exfoliator two to three times a week because over-exfoliating can do so much damage, this is a major win.

As a new face of the brand, Courtney said, “Daily Microfoliant is my go-to product. The way it exfoliates and brightens my skin makes me look like I just got a professional skin treatment.”

This glowing review is likely because of what’s at the heart of this formula: the ingredients. Rice smooths texture, salicylic acid keeps acne at bay and colloidal oatmeal soothes skin, per the brand.

If you have acne-prone skin, you’re going to want to give this face exfoliator a go because “Salicylic acid targets excess oil and unclogs pores to help prevent and treat acne, and exfoliate skin to minimize brown spots that occur after acne,” Dr. Tiffany J. Libby previously told StyleCaster.

The results are so good, one shopper swears they look 10 years younger. “This product is AH-MA-ZING!!! My skin is so smooth, I used to use a generic apricot exfoliant but NEVER AGAIN, this is a game changer! I am hooked on Dermalogica,” they raved. “I am 54 with no wrinkles and people say I look like I am in my early 40’s.”

The product has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, with another reviewer saying, “This Daily Microfoliant is pure magic! It brightens and smooths my skin without irritating, like other exfoliants do. I use it once daily. The bottle looks small but the product lasts for quite a while.”

To get results like these shoppers, put a half-teaspoon of the powder exfoliator into wet hands. You should notice it turn into a creamy paste when you rub your hands together. As you would with face wash, massage the product in gentle, circular motions, and be sure to stay away from your eyes. After rubbing the exfoliator all over your face for one minute, rinse it off. And that, my friends, is how you get a complexion that looks like you just got a professional skin treatment. Make sure to watch @jill_sharkey’s TikTok above for a step-by-step tutorial, as well. I should note that the iconic @patrickstarrr is also a huge fan of this product.

And check out @melhwang’s video for her four-week skin transformation. The outcome on her acne-prone skin is truly jaw-dropping.

Get radiant, even skin with a helping hand from Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant. It’s an innovative (and TikTok-viral) formula you won’t want to skip.