Fast-acting treatments that mimic the effects of Botox are steadily growing in popularity, from skin-tightening chin masks to creams that erase fine lines around the eyes in seconds. These products’ fame can be attributed to viral TikTok videos a majority of the time, with users spotlighting just how effectively a given treatment can work its magic. Case in point: the Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Wrinkle Patches

sold out globally after one video amassed over 58 million views.

Following their newfound fame, the wrinkle-erasing patches

have become a hot commodity; one now sells every 60 seconds, with over 571,000 patches bought since the viral moment. In the TikTok video, one woman can be seen trying out the patches, with the accompanying captions “When people assume I’ve had Botox & fillers but I’m just wearing my Wrinkle Schminkles.” The before and after showcased in the video is actually quite astonishing to see—the woman’s 11-lines practically disappeared.

The wrinkle patches

are clinically proven to smooth existing frown lines and brow lines while simultaneously preventing future ones from forming. They support the skin’s natural hydration barrier by retaining necessary moisture, stimulate blood flow and encourage faster collagen production for increased elasticity. According to the brand, they can instantly deliver a smooth forehead free of fine lines and wrinkles after your first use, with better results shown overtime. Simply stick the adhesive patch to areas of concern for 1 to 2 hours per application.

Each patch can be reused up to 20 times, ensuring you truly get the most bang for your buck. They are made from a 100 percent medical grade silicone that’s formulated with the same technology as used on scarring (the skin is able to breathe through them). The patches are also dermatologist recommended, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.

If I hadn’t seen the viral TikTok, I would assume all of the product’s claims to mostly be marketing lingo. But after seeing the results in real time, I’m quite convinced these $30 patches

are no joke. Plus, the rave shopper reviews confirm it, too.

“Wrinkles Schminkles strips are weightless. You barely feel they are there…and [they] leave an effective tightened look and finish with little evidence of those pesky forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet from hours ago,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “These strips are great to pre-game for a night out or if planning on attending a big event— a great and non-invasive prep and polish in lieu of injectables.”

Grab a 2-pack of the forehead wrinkle patches (remember they each can be reused between 15 and 20 times) at Amazon now. The brand also carries anti-aging patches for other areas of the body, such as the chest, neck, hands and mouth.