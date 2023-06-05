Shoppers Insist This Serum Is ‘Magic in a Bottle’ For Plumping Skin ‘Overnight’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are countless serums on the market that claim to vanish wrinkles and fine lines, but not all are made equal. For the most part, it’s the ingredients that put one above the other. And so far, I have yet to come across a formula like 111SKIN’s Repair Serum NAC Y²™.

This “clock-stopping” and “future-proofing” face serum first came about when Dr Yannis Alexandrides—who has over 20 years of surgicual experience at his Harley Street Clinic—set out to make a formula that could heal his patients’ skin after surgery. What started out as an exclusive serum for the brand founder’s clients transformed into a product anyone can now order on 111SKIN’s website. I should also note that this anti-aging face serum recently underwent a reformulation that has increased is effectiveness fourfold. And I’m here to explain why you shouldn’t wait a second longer to add it to your skincare routine.

Let’s start with the ingredient list. At the heart of it is 111SKIN’s NAC Y²™ proprietary complex. That might sound like a bunch of scientific gibberish, but here’s what it does, according to the brand: “Niosome encapsulation technology penetrates powerful actives deeper into the skin, encouraging day-to-day skin regeneration to slow the signs of aging, helping optimize skin health.” It also promotes collagen production, which leads to a firmer, smoother complexion (A.K.A. your skin elasticity levels are about to soar).

Its supporting ingredients include pink rock rose extract, which boasts anti-inflammatory and skin-smoothing properties. If you’ve got fine lines and wrinkles that you want to make less noticeable, this extract will get the job done. On top of that, calendula officinalis, a botanical extract, keeps skin hydrated and can help calm sensitive or irritated skin. And last up is Centella asiatica, an antioxidant that heals cuts and wounds and soothes the skin.

Now that you’re all read up on this formula’s many impressive ingredients, you might be wondering about the results. Once you apply this cooling, velvety serum, your complexion should instantly feel softer, more nourished and more hydrated. Additionally, any redness you had will be completely out of sight.

To get the best results, apply one to two pumps of serum to your face and neck. Move the product around in upward, circular motions, per the brand. After doing this every morning and every night, your skin should look better than ever. Just listen to the shoppers who have seen incredible (and speedy) results already.

“This product is amazing. I started to see a difference after a first use only. My skin was so much more plump and hydrated with a glow,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I initially got this product for my rosacea but it has helped with things that I didn’t even know needed fixing. I’m hoping to clear this redness within two weeks and things are looking good so far. Great stuff.”

Another happy shopper wrote, “ All my pimples and scars disappear overnight! It’s literally magic in a bottle. The price is steep but it’s worth it for me.”

“I adore this serum! I used the serum on my fine lines around my smile lines and it has filled them and plumped my skin! My face feels so much firmer and plump using the serum,” wrote another one. “I cannot live without it, I have sensitive skin and [it] does not cause any negative reactions. I tend to press it into my skin rather than rub it in so it goes deeper into the skin.”

It’s time to let this age-defying face serum work its magic on your skin. It might have a hefty $350 hefty price tag, but shoppers can confirm that it’s worth the investment. And after reading about its innovative formulation, I can certainly see why.