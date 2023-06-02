The Best Self-Tanners at Target According to TikTok Start at Just $10

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season to bare your arms, legs and anything else that you want to let loose under the sunlight, but if you’ve been hibernating all winter long, you might want a little bit of a glow up before you hit the beach. That’s where sunless tanners come in, and the best self-tanners at Target are seriously some of the best on the market. Just ask TikTok.

Whether you’re looking for tanning facial drops, self-tanners with SPF, or foaming tanning water that actually develops noticeable color within just a few hours, we’ve put together this ultimate guide of what to shop. Add a few to your cart now, because, come on people, it’s Target! Things sell out quickly, so if you’re inspired, make sure to pick up a few.

Best Total Body Tanners

Courtesy of b.tan.

b.tan Not Just Your Week End Lover Self Tan Mousse

TikToker @gingerrrose calls B.tan the best self-tanner she’s ever used in her life. “It’s the darkest, most even tan I’ve ever experienced,” she said. You can pick up a can according to the tan level you want for just around $20.

Courtesy of Tanologist.

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Mousse

You’ve gotta check out @cortneydryden’s TikTok video where she pretty much tries the entire Tanologist line. The before and after is seriously wild!

Jergens.

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer

TikTok user @bestoftarget loves Jergens‘ Wet Skin Moisturizer because you don’t have to rinse it off and you can apply it immediately after you shower to moist skin. At under $12, it’s practically a steal.

Maui Babe.

Maui Babe Browning Lotion

TikTok user @miaamonett loves this lotion for evening out complexion on darker skin tones. She applied it poolside and noted that you didn’t need a glove as she applied it to her legs for two hours of sunbathing.

Australian Gold.

Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer

If you want another easy, pool-side application, spray on this Australian Gold instant bronzer that’s approved by TikTokker @ariellecalimquim. She even adds that it “smells amazing.” With built in SPF 15, you seriously can’t go wrong.

Best Facial Self Tanners

L’Oreal

L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops Fragrance-Free

If you want your face self-tanning drops to pull double duty, pick up these L’Oreal fragrance-free drops that also contain hyaluronic acid. You’ll get skincare benefits at the same time, so your face won’t feel tight or dry after application.

Sol by Jergens.

SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum

If you want a facial self-tanner that you can control the intensity of, this one by Sol by Jergens is perfect. You can add more drops for a deeper glow as you wish.

Tanologist.

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body

TikTok user @tatyannaperezz demonstrates how to mix just a few drops of this Tanologist face tanner into your moisturizer for a perfect glow. After waiting for it to develop for six hours, she said “I’m glowing! The camera doesn’t do it justice.”