This $19 Vitamin C Serum Makes ‘Annoying Acne Spots Disappear Quickly’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to skincare products, vitamin C serums always seem to be the talk of the town. Whether it’s SkinCeuticals’ cult-fave version or all of its more affordable alternatives, shoppers are on the constant search for the best vitamin C serums that ensure a glowy complexion. I don’t blame them. I recently started using one and have certainly noticed visible improvements on my face.

If you’re unsure of where to start your search, look no further than Peak Scents’ Power Repair Vitamin C Solution. It’s an oil-free treatment chock-full of antioxidants and a 15 percent concentration of vitamin C. The results? Bright, firm, youthful-looking, clear, protected, smooth skin. Take it from the reviewers who can vouch for this product’s efficacy.

“This is the most amazing addition to my skincare routine. I am currently using it to minimize all of the nasty blackheads that have popped up due to wearing a mask all day at work,” wrote one shopper. “This also works like a miracle on inflamed blemishes, helping to dry them up overnight. I even used it on an irritated skin tag! You will not be disappointed!”

Another five-star reviewer raved, “It’s the best when it comes to [making] those annoying acne spots disappear quickly.”

The main ingredients in SkinCeuticals’ celeb-loved CE Ferulic serum are vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid. Peak Scents’ formula just so happen to contain vitamin C and vitamin E. While it might not feature ferulic acid, it does have aloe vera, seaweed, green tea and alpha lipoic acid. Aloe vera soothes skin, seaweed protects skin from environmental stress and green tea reduces inflammation. Alpha lipoic acid shields skin from oxidative stress and damage, according to this study. What does this mean exactly?

“An increased amount of the oxidants, exceeding the antioxidant defense system capacity is called oxidative stress, leading to chronic inflammation, which, in turn, can cause collagen fragmentation and disorganization of collagen fibers and skin cell functions, and thus contribute to skin diseases including cancer,” per this other study.

Soooo, basically, this serum is loaded with ingredients that protect against external factors that can lead to premature aging in the skin. A gem, indeed!

The key to seeing amazing results with vitamin C serum is applying the product onto clean skin. For this particular formula, use five to 10 drops. Make sure you allow the product to completely absorb and follow it with a sunscreen in the morning. After applying it morning and night on a daily basis, you should notice more radiant, even and dewy skin. Oh, and always shake the bottle before use and keep it tucked away in a cool place.

Get a glowing complexion with this vegan, antioxidant-packed, affordable treatment.