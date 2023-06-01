The 6 Best Face Washes For Acne, According to a Dermatologist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have acne-prone skin like me, then you know how hard it can be to find a face wash that cleanses, keeps acne at bay and doesn’t leave skin feeling tight and dry. But finding the best face wash is crucial because it’s the first step in your skincare routine, making way for the rest of your products to work their magic. To nail down your perfect acne face wash, start by taking some advice from the pros. They always know best.

I tapped Dr. Tiffany J. Libby, a Mohs Surgeon and board-certified dermatologist, to learn about this common skin concern and the very best face washes for acne.

What causes acne?

First, it’s important to understand the root causes of acne. It’s usually due to multiple different factors, such as excess oil, sebum production, clogged hair follicles, hormones and inflammation, according to Dr. Libby.

What is a face wash?

A face wash, also called a face cleanser, is formulated to cleanse the skin. This includes removing dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities. That’s why it’s the very first step in your skincare regimen. The best acne face wash should make your complexion squeaky-clean and ready to soak up your other skincare products.

Which ingredients should you look for in a face wash for acne?

“Benzoyl peroxide targets acne-causing bacteria and unclogs pores to both prevent and treat acne,” Dr. Libby explains. Meanwhile, “Salicylic acid targets excess oil and unclogs pores to help prevent and treat acne, and exfoliate skin to minimize brown spots that occur after acne.”

Which ingredients should you avoid in a face wash for acne?

If you’ve noticed the term, “non-comedogenic,” on a skincare bottle but have no clue what it means, it “refers to products or ingredients that are less likely to clog pores and cause the formation of comedones,” Dr. Libby tells StyleCaster. A few examples of comedogenic ingredients to dodge include coconut oil, cocoa butter and certain vegetable oils. Additionally, you’ll want to stay away from face washes that feature tiny abrasive particles like microbeads (they can lead to micro-tears in your skin). And last but not least, try to steer clear of alcohol-based cleansers “that can strip skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and potential irritation,” per Dr. Libby. (TL; DR, avoid pore-clogging ingredients, rough microparticles and alcohol).

Which face wash textures work best for acne-prone skin?

Between gel, foam, cream, milk-based and oil cleansers, you’re going to want to reach for gel and foam-based formulas if you have normal to oily skin. Those with dry and sensitive skin should opt for cream, milk-based and oil face washes.

Now that you know the do’s and don’ts of face washes for acne, it’s time to shop for dermatologist-backed picks. Keep reading for six of the best face washes for acne, according to Dr. Libby.

This Cetpahil face wash

calls on 2 percent salicylic acid to clear and prevent breakouts for acne-prone, sensitive skin. And thanks to calming niacinamide and prebiotics, your skin won’t be left feeling dry, tight, rough or irritated. This cleanser works to “hydrate the skin’s moisture barrier to prevent irritation while removing excess oils and unclogging pores to prevent and treat acne,” Dr. Libby explains.

TikTok’s fave skincare brand has a foamy acne-friendly cleanser that utilizes 4 percent benzoyl peroxide to fight acne “while mitigating irritation with hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides,” per Dr. Libby. CeraVe is known for packing in three essential ceramides into its offerings. These two ingredients help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Glytone’s best-selling cleanser does a whole lot at once: It both exfoliates and moisturizes the skin. The gel formula centers around glycolic acid, which is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that “exfoliates skin to prevent and treat acne,” according to Dr. Libby. The face wash also packs in glycerin to avoid stripping your skin barrier of natural oils and consequently causing irritation.

Zap blemishes on contact with this Amazon shopper-approved PanOxyl cleanser

. Dr. Libby loves this 4.6-star formula because it “not only targets acne-causing bacteria with 4 percent benzoyl peroxide, but it also helps soothe and minimize skin irritation.”

Peace Out’s Blemish Balm Cleanser is a major contender for the best face wash for acne-prone skin and that’s because it “helps keep oily and acne-prone skin balanced by washing away excess oil and impurities without over-drying skin,” says Dr. Libby. Most suitable for combination and oily skin types, this face wash blends salicylic acid, niacinamide, an amino acid complex and lactic acid to gently exfoliate, smooth out any texture and moisturize the skin barrier.

This SkinMedica face wash

might be the priciest option on this list, but let Dr. Libby explain why it’s worth your coin. “By exfoliating surface dead skin cells and unclogging pores, this cleanser helps to prevent and treat acne and minimize discoloration that often results after acne has resolved,” she says. Remember to follow your skincare with sunscreen. Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) have the potential to increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.