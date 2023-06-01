Read Next: Is Samantha Coming Back to And Just Like That? The News We Weren’t Expecting
Reviewers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is ‘100% Worth the Money’ After Seeing It Work ‘Magic’

It helps with dry flakes, scalp itchiness and more.
Balmonds Scalp Oil
Balmonds
We’re kind of hair growth fanatics over here—we keep a close eye on trending hair growth ingredients, and promptly cover anything and everything pertaining to them, including shopper-loved formulas that truly work. Therefore when Balmonds, a brand devoted to providing gentle yet effective products for those with sensitive skin, landed on our radar, we had to investigate its Scalp Oil.

If using more potent hair growth options, such as minoxidil, aren’t the route you’re looking to take, the Balmond’s Scalp Oil is a less harsh alternative. In fact, the formula is so gentle, it can be used by those prone to eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea, and other dry skin conditions. But don’t mistake gentle for ineffective—one reviewer says it’s “100 percent worth the money” after seeing it work like “magic” on their scalp concerns. 

Balmonds Scalp Oil
Balmonds

Balmonds Scalp Oil

$23.50
Buy Now

As the above fan wrote, “[It] makes my hair grow faster and the quality of the new growth is a lot better than with any other products that I’ve tried previously. Makes my hair very soft and nourished. I have an oily scalp and dry ends and it doesn’t make my scalp even more oily. This is going to be my holy grail from now on.”

The scalp oil contains the popular growth ingredient rosemary oil, which brings anti-inflammatory and antioxidant additives to the scalp that remove build-up and encourage a healthier environment for new growth. Beyond that, the formula also makes use of invigorating and rejuvenating ingredients—tea tree oil, hemp seed oil, nettle extract, sunflower seed oil, to name a few—that heal dry, flakey scalps and reduce itchiness across the area. Rest assured, the brand sources all of its ingredients as sustainably and locally as possible. 

Grab the scalp oil for under $24 to see how it works for yourself. Check out the rest of Balmond’s offerings while you’re at it, including helpful tattoo aftercare products.

Balmonds Skin Salvation
Balmonds

The Skin Salvation balm works wonders on a variety of concerns, especially those pertaining to dry skin types. Shop the dermatologist-approved formula for sensitive skin starting at $12.50.

Skin Salvation

12.50+
Buy Now
