Whenever I try out a new moisturizer, I check to see if my skin feels plump and dewy after application and the following morning. These seem like easy qualifications, but you’d be surprised by how many formulas instead leave skin feeling dull and somehow drier. If you’ve also experienced these same struggles in your search for a glow-inducing moisturizer, allow me to introduce you to SeoulCeuticals’ Ultra Glow Turmeric Face Cream .

SeoulCeuticals is a K-beauty brand that’s been getting attention for its SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic alternative that’s miraculously $165 cheaper, but I’m here to let you know that you shouldn’t sleep on its face cream.

First and foremost, its ingredient list is stacked—and I truly do mean stacked—with skin saviors. In terms of acids, you’ll find salicylic, hyaluronic and glycolic front and center. They’re the Holy Trinity, if you will. Salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA)) is known for its ability to clear pores, get rid of blackheads and calm redness and inflammation. Similarly, glycolic acid (an AHA (alpha-hydroxy acid)) exfoliates the skin by sloughing off dead skin cells and replacing them with new, brighter ones. While this might sound like a lot of decongesting and exfoliating, hyaluronic acid swoops in to provide ample hydration. This all-star humectant is known to lock in moisture and can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. Acids aside, aloe, vitamin B5 and shea butter also make this face cream a must-try. I’m beginning to think calling this ingredient list “stacked” is an understatement.

Together, these elements bring you hydrated, glowy, even, radiant skin. And it does this for only $19—correction: $18 when you clip the on-page coupon. Shop this game-changing face cream for $18 at Amazon and then thank the K-beauty heavens for the miracles this product has done for your complexion.

The face cream has a 4.2-star overall rating, with one five-star reviewer saying, “My post-menopausal [skin] is so dry and nothing, I mean nothing, kept it moisturized all night. With this, I wake up and can still feel it on my skin which is bouncy and renewed.” They added, “Bonus that I can use around my eyes with no irritation. I love this stuff! Put it on auto-delivery so I never run out and going to try more products from this line.”

This shopper is clearly onto something with the auto-delivery. Select the Subscribe & Save option on the product page to get this moisturizer delivered to you on a regular basis, all while saving money.

Another shopper wrote, “I really like this product. I was looking for something that has hyaluronic acid and gives my skin a nice glow and keeps it moisturized. I was pleasantly surprised by this. The consistency was really nice and it left my skin soft but not oily. The glow it gave was just enough. I’ve been using this every day and so far so good!”

If you’re curious about its results for dark spots and redness, listen to what this one reviewer has to say: “This product has definitely helped erase my dark spots and even out my redness to even skin tone, without irritation. Love it!”

And last but not least, another happy shopper raved, “It feels so dreamy, not at all heavy. I noticed my skin looks better and the fine wrinkles are less noticeable!”

Do your skin a favor and slather it in SeoulCeuticals’ Ultra Glow Turmeric Face Cream . It’s hard to believe this moisturizer costs only $18 at Amazon.