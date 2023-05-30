All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston’s taste in beauty products has been proven to be spot-on time after time—from her super affordable detangling brush to the lip mask that plumps her pout. Her picks never miss, and Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream is no exception. In fact, it might be the biggest steal of all. And that’s because it costs a mere $22 on Amazon, while shoppers hold it up to La Mer’s $200 cult-fave moisturizer. $178 in savings?! There truly could be nothing better.

The luxurious La Mer cream has A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in its corner, so what makes it so coveted by stars and shoppers?

The Crème De La Mer is an ultra-rich formula that deeply moisturizes, heals and protects. It additionally minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (this is probably part of the reason why it looks like no time has passed since Jen An played Rachel Green). However, the oil-free Seaweed Night Cream

offers up these same benefits but with a $22 price tag. It incorporates similar ingredients to the La Mer version, like seaweed and glycerin. What sets the affordable option apart is that it also packs in collagen, elastin and sodium hyaluronate—all of which are incredible anti-aging ingredients.

And if the ingredient similarities aren’t enough to convince you, the shopper reviews say everything. “The comparison to La Mer is real,” adding, “I purchased this because of the comparisons to La Mer. La Mer is lovely and a nice splurge, but this stuff is really comparable, and a fraction of the cost. I will be a regular customer.”

Another five-star reviewer who says it’s “Just like La Mer,” continues to say, “Incredible moisturizer

. Instantly hydrating and thick but does not cause breakouts. I’ve been having problematic skin because of wearing masks in the heat of summer, and this is seriously helping. I’ve been using all kinds of clearing products that dry out the skin, in addition to retinol, which leaves skin feeling tight, but the minute I put this on, all those issues vanish. I wake up with baby-soft skin. Seriously impressed with this affordable product.”

There are nothing but green lights and green flags with this $22 Jennifer Aniston-approved moisturizer. Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream

is about to give you La Mer-worthy results for a fraction of the cost. You’ll have soft, hydrated, nourished skin right in time for a beautiful summer glow!