If you’ve done your research into K-Beauty, you’ve likely heard a thing or two about snail mucin. Yes, we’re talking about actual snail slime, an ingredient that has long been trendy in South Korea for its surplus of benefits; as Everyday Health reported, the surprising ingredient contains “a complex mix of proteins, enzymes, hyaluronic acid, copper peptides, antimicrobial peptides, iron, zinc, and proteoglycans,” which can all aid in healing the skin.

You’ll be relieved to know the extraction process ensures the snails aren’t harmed during mucin collection, especially for one brand that prioritizes cruelty-free methods: SeoulCeuticals, an affordable K-Beauty alternative to popular brand SkinCeuticals. At least, according to reviewers—they’re comparing the SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum to the luxe brand’s hero Vitamin C Ferulic Acid Serum.

SeoulCeuticals has an extensive range of serums, moisturizers, cleansers, toners and more available at Amazon, but its most popular item by far (besides the above) is the Snail Mucin Repair Cream

, a day and night moisturizer that is “considered to be far more effective” than other snail mucin creams on the market due to its higher concentration of mucin. It’s capable of lightening dark spots and dark circles, softening fine lines and wrinkles whilst brightening the overall tone of skin.

Per the brand, you’ll see “brighter, healthier and more youthful skin” within the first few days of using the cream

. Besides containing 97 percent snail mucin filtrate, the formula also makes use of shea butter, organic aloe, jojoba oil and vitamin E. Those with acne-prone skin can rest assured knowing the cream is non-comedogenic, therefore it won’t ever clog pores and cause breakouts.

The Snail Repair Cream

has over 12,000 perfect ratings from Amazon reviewers and is currently on sale for $20, but if that’s not enough to convince you, here are some real words from actual customers who’ve tried it.

“This has to be my new favorite skincare product

,” raved one shopper, who claims their sensitive skin hasn’t had any issues. “My skin has never been so soft and it has made a big difference in my makeup application. I have patches of dry skin and some patches of oily skin.The product smells good (citrus is not my fav scent but, I wasn’t expecting scent at all tbh) and the container was FULL to the brim which is unlikely these days. If I had to pick only one skin product to use for the rest of my life it would be this hands down.”

Another fan saw results faster than one would expect, writing “I normally use face creams that run around $120 and they’re okay for defending against wrinkles, but they don’t actually do much for the existing ones. I’m 32 [years old] but I do spend a fair amount of time in the sun. So I would say my wrinkles are more than mild, but not too crazy. Within about two weeks some of my more mild wrinkles are almost gone.”

Get to know the powers of snail slime by scooping some top sellers from SeoulCeuticals on Amazon.