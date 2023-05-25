All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s something about summertime that just makes you want to get your skin in tip-top condition. And if you’re following beauty trends, glowy skin is still very much in. As you may or may not already know, there’s no better way to secure a dewy complexion than with skincare MVP, vitamin C. Not all vitamin C serums are built the same, though, and some popular formulas literally cost hundreds of dollars.

Thankfully, Amazon carries a wide variety of affordable options, like the SeoulCeuticals Daily Glow Serum , which, by the way, has a lightning deal at the moment. This sale lets you snap up the product for $16.39 instead of $25, for a limited time. Shoppers are comparing it to the celeb and cult-fave SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, which has a hefty price tag of $182. The $165 difference is reason enough to keep reading about this game-changing vitamin C serum.

This K-beauty formula has earned a 4.3-star overall rating and has over 12,000 perfect five-star reviews. So let’s dive into why shoppers are hooked.

First, it mixes vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid—all of which can be found in the SkinCeuticals fan-fave serum. However, the SeoulCeuticals formula also contains hyaluronic acid, citrus stem cells and Centella asiatica.

The star of the show, vitamin C, is known for fading dark spots, protecting against free radical damage, evening out skin tone and boosting collagen production. Next up: vitamin E. It stabilizes the skin barrier, protects against photoaging (sun damage) and hydrates dry patches.

According to this study, “Ferulic acid has a protective role for the main skin structures: keratinocytes, fibroblasts, collagen, elastin. It inhibits melanogenesis, enhances angiogenesis and accelerates wound healing. It is widely applied in skin care formulations as a photoprotective agent, delayer of skin photoaging processes and brightening component.”

You probably already know about the various benefits of using hyaluronic acid on your skin, but if you’re new to the ingredient, it’s ultra-hydrating. The humectant locks in moisture and can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. It’s one of the best remedies for dry skin, and it also plumps your complexion.

As for Centella asiatica, it’s “a medicinal plant that grows primarily in Asia and has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties,” Dr. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in Manhattan, New York, previously told StyleCaster. “Centella asiatica is also known as cica, gotu kola, tiger grass and Asiatic pennywort. Centella asiatica is a rich source of natural active ingredients, including saponins, flavonoids, phenolic acids and amino acids.”

Now that you know exactly how effective this vitamin C serum can be, it’s time to back up the amazing ingredient list with shopper reviews. TL; DR: They are obsessed.

One five-star shopper dubbed it “Magic in a bottle,” adding, “My laugh lines are gone thanks to this magical serum. I saw results immediately, my boyfriend even started using it. The Daily Glow Serum will always be a part of my nightly facial routine. I love how it makes my skin look and feel.”

“I bought it after reading the reviews and I think it brightens the skin up, erases some small lines and overall improves the skin’s appearance. It does not go on greasy, it dries very quickly,” raved another reviewer. “I use it in the morning and before bed. I ran into a high school friend last weekend (I’m 48) and she said, ‘Botox?’ and I said, ‘NO! Korean face products!’”

And an esthetician with over 20 years of experience commented, “I am in love with the SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum . Have you ever had a chance to try the $160+ Vitamin C ferulic Serum from SkinCeuticals? I did a couple of years back and it is a lovely product. It is also ridiculously overpriced and I can tell you that this dupe from SeoulCeuticals is nearly identical in texture and performance.”

According to the brand, you should see results within three weeks as long as you’re using the product on a daily basis. The Daily Glow Serum is essentially a fix for all of your skin woes. And, I repeat, it only costs $16 on Amazon . So what are you waiting for?!