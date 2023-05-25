All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon hosts the biggest beauty sales around—maybe it’s because the retailer offers the most variety out of any online shop, or because discounts can go as high as 70 percent off. Either way, you’ll be happy to know Amazon just dropped a surprise two-day beauty sale with some of the best deals we’ve seen since Prime Day. Introducing: the Summer Beauty Haul Event, a two-day sale that’s different from anything you’ve seen on the site prior.

Makeup, skincare, hair tools, hair care and fragrances are all included in Amazon’s regular markdowns, but there’s one extra intriguing detail to note: You can get a $10 credit when you spend $50 or more. All you have to do is add the code SUMMERBEAUTY to your checkout cart, and you’ll receive a promotional credit in your email inbox post-purchase that can be applied to all future orders. Essentially, the retailer is giving you back money when you shop the sale event.

Not looking to rack up a $50 bill? You can still take advantage of all of Amazon’s Memorial Day markdowns, including a deal on Alix Earle’s go-to bronzing drops, which are as low as $5 right now in select shades. The L’Oreal glow-enhancing lotion

illuminates and hydrates in one, while leaving the skin with a sun-kissed glow remnant of a day at the beach.

Amazon

Other stand-out deals include a surplus of hair growth oils, including our favorite Luv Me Care Biotin Serum

, which is currently 40 percent off. It’s been proven to stimulate hair growth at its root while improving hair texture, fullness, and strength for both women and men, according to the brand.

Amazon

This sale only lasts for 48 hours, so we can’t stress it enough when we say don’t wait until the last second! Stock is already fleeting.

Best Skincare Deals

Best Hair Care Deals

Best Makeup Deals