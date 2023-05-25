All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m not one to ignore a good sale, especially if it’s on Dermelect’s special targeted treatments—not every brand caters to a wide range of concerns like this one does. From anti-wrinkle forehead creams to lotions that contour the cleavage (yes, ma’am!) Dermelect is here for the people. Even more so today, since the brand’s Memorial Day sale has officially dropped—score 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping on orders $25 and up with the code MDE20.

While I’d recommend filling up your virtual basket with just about anything, here’s a bit more guided shopping advice: Go straight for the Smooth Upper Lip Professional first. The extra strength treatment specifically tackles vertical lip lines, laugh lines and upper lip discoloration—and it works so well, some reviewers are skipping botox.

“I haven’t felt the need to get filler since I have used this product! My skin is smoother and more supple. I get mistaken for being in my forties and I am 65,” wrote one fan.

If fine lines have ever caused your lipstick to bleed or feather out, this formula is a non-invasive way to remedy that; peptides, hyaluronic acid, retinol, collagen and more age-defying and brightening ingredients are capable of smoothing over the mouth area, and even aiding in the reduction of nasolabial folds, barcode lines, melasma, and smokers’ stains.

The Smooth Upper Lip Professional (which is down to just under $37) isn’t the only thing we’d highly advise scooping. Read on for the best items to shop during Dermelect’s Memorial Day sale, which runs through this weekend.

If your sensitive skin has never been able to handle the potency of traditional retinol, consider trying this Bakuchiol treatment. The main ingredient performs similar to retinoids, minus the negative side effects, such as redness, peeling and dryness.

The Self Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum contains glycolic, salicylic and L-ascorbic (a form of vitamin C) acids that tackle dullness, age spots, redness and wrinkles while you sleep. Named Self Esteem for a reason, you’ll watch your skin and confidence improve overtime.

Forehead wrinkles are easily one of the first of the fine lines to show—luckily, this forehead line treatment can render them practically invisible again. It focuses on brow creases, crows feet and 11-lines, too.